Mad Mushroom to Host Weekly Sasha Stefanovic Podcast Starting in November

Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic is doing a weekly podcast on the Sports Illustrated Purdue website, and now the show has a home. It will be broadcast live from Mad Mushroom in West Lafayette every week during the 2021-22 college basketball season.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Sasha Live! weekly podcast featuring Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic on our Sports Illustrated Purdue website has found a home.

All 14 episodes of the 30-minute weekly show will be hosted by Mad Mushroom, the popular pizza restaurant at 320 W. State Street in West Lafayette. The show will be done live from Mad Mushroom on most Wednesday nights during the Purdue basketball season.

The first show is on Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. ET, and the public is welcome, of course. The show will be hosted by BoilermakersCountry.com publisher Tom Brew and will feature Stefanovic, a senior guard for the Boilermakers, plus special guests each week.

The podcast will also be broadcast live on the Sports Illustrated Purdue site each week, and will be available wherever you enjoy your podcasts and/or live streams.

"We really appreciate the fact that Mad Mushroom is going to host the podcast, and they're going to be a great partner for us,'' Stefanovic said. "It's a great location right in the middle of everything on campus, and there's going to be a lot of traffic. I'll look forward to seeing people come down to the event and talk we me in person and ask questions. I'm happy to do it with Mad Mushroom.''

On July 1, the NCAA finally passed name, image and likeness legislation that allowed college athletes the opportunity to make money while competing. Stefanovic also has a video and clothing deal in place, and hosted his first Sasha Stefanovic Shooting School last week in Crown Point, Ind., his hometown.

He's looking forward to doing the podcasts live every week because he said he really missed being around fans during the COVID-19 pandemic last season, when the team was basically quarantined for an entire year.

Stefanovic also likes that the podcasts will be done at Mad Mushroom, which is centrally located near campus and an easy spot for everyone to come down and watch the show.

"They have such a great space in that location, and it's right in the heart of Purdue,'' he said. "It will be great to interact with people and talk and meet with people in person, especially after the year that we had with no fans around.

"I'm really looking forward to it. It's going to be a lot of fun just talking basketball and things going on in my life during the season. It's going to be a great year, and I'm excited to share it with everyone.''

There will be several gift card giveaways during the broadcast, and people will be able to ask questions and get autographs. The dates the first month are Nov. 3, Nov. 10, Nov. 17 and Monday, Nov. 22. In December, the shows will be on Dec. 1, Dec. 8, Dec. 15 and Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Stefanovic is in his fifth year at Purdue and has been one of the leading three-point shooters in the Big Ten the past few years. The Boilermakers are expected to be a top-10 team this year, and should contend for conference and national titles.

Purdue's first basketball game is Nov. 4 with an exhibition game against the University of Indianapolis. The regular season starts at home on Nov. 9 against Bellarmine.

