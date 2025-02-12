Purdue's Braden Smith Drops 14 Points on Michigan in 1st Half
Braden Smith didn't have much trouble finding his shot in the first half of No. 7 Purdue's Big Ten battle against No. 20 Michigan. The junior guard finished the first 20 minutes of the game with 14 points, leading all scorers at the break.
Smith got started early, helping Purdue build an early 7-0 lead on Michigan. The star guard kept it rolling through most of the half, knocking down six-of-13 shots from the floor and making a pair of 3-pointers.
The junior was also responsible for two rebounds and an assist in the first half.
Purdue owned a 37-35 advantage on Michigan at halftime of Tuesday night's game. It was a much closer contest than the battle played in Mackey Arena between the two teams, a game the Boilermakers won 91-64.
Both Purdue and Michigan are in a race for a Big Ten regular season title. In the first half, Smith was doing everything he could to help the Boilers maintain their spot atop the standings.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
PURDUE-MICHIGAN POINT SPREAD: With the Big Ten title on the line, No. 7 Purdue travels to No. 20 Michigan Tuesday night and they are a rare underdog. Here's the latest on the point spread, with a great history vs the number for both teams. CLICK HERE
PAINTER TALKS IZZO: Over the weekend, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo tied Bob Knight's Big Ten wins record. Monday, Purdue coach Matt Painter talked about Izzo's success. CLICK HERE
BIG TEN BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS: Purdue is back on top of the Big Ten in the standings and power rankings. But a tough stretch lies ahead as the Boilers pursue a third straight league title. CLICK HERE