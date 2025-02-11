Big Ten Basketball Power Rankings (Vol. 14): Boilers Back on Top ... For Now
It took until February, but Purdue has returned to the top spot in the Big Ten power rankings this week, a spot it held earlier this season. But it's not just the power rankings where the Boilers are on top, they also have the lead in the conference standings ... at least for the time being.
Michigan State and Michigan are right on the heels of the Boilermakers. All three teams have two losses heading into an important week of Big Ten basketball. Can Purdue maintain its spot atop both the power rankings and the standings?
We've also got some interesting battles for a top-four seed in the Big Ten Tournament, as well as a few teams that are fighting for an NCAA Tournament berth.
These are the weeks that make us love college basketball, right?
But enough about that, let's dive into the latest Big Ten power rankings.
1. Purdue Boilermakers
- Records: 19-5 overall, 11-2 in Big Ten
- .Rankings: KenPom: No. 7; NET: No. 9
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 2 (up 1 spot)
- Last week: Defeated Iowa 90-81; Defeated USC 90-72.
- This week: at Michigan on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET (TV: Peacock); vs. Wisconsin on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET (TV: CBS).
- The skinny: No team has been as red-hot as Purdue since Big Ten play resumed in January. With wins over Iowa and USC last week, the Boilermakers took over the top spot in the Big Ten standings. They got a lot of help from Trey Kaufman-Renn, who averaged 24.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in those two victories. Yes, Purdue is playing extremely well right now, but the toughest stretch of the schedule lies ahead. How will the Boilers navigate the final seven games of the season?
2. Michigan State Spartans
- Records: 19-4 overall, 10-2 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 17; NET: No. 19
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 1 (down 1 spot)
- Last week: Lost to UCLA 63-61; Defeated Oregon 86-74.
- This week: vs. Indiana on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET (TV: Peacock); at Illinois on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET (TV: FOX).
- The skinny: The West Coast was not kind to Michigan State, dropping games to USC and UCLA over the last two weeks. The Spartans responded nicely at home, though, defeating Oregon to remain within a half-game of the top spot in the Big Ten standings. Tuesday night, Tom Izzo has a chance to make history and pass legendary Indiana coach Bob Knight for the most Big Ten wins in conference history. It only seems fitting that he gets that opportunity against the Hoosiers.
3. Michigan Wolverines
- Records: 18-5 overall, 10-2 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 20; NET: No. 18
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 3 (no change)
- Last week: Defeated Oregon 80-76; Defeated Indiana 70-67.
- This week: vs. Purdue on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET (TV: Peacock); at Ohio State on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET (TV: CBS).
- The skinny: Michigan just knows how to navigate close games. The Wolverines pulled out squeakers against Oregon and Indiana, with the two games decided by a combined seven points. It's a big week for Dusty May and his team, as they host Purdue in a rematch from earlier this season before a rivalry game with Ohio State in Columbus. Danny Wolf played really well in Michigan's two wins last week. Can he keep it up?
4. Wisconsin Badgers
- Records: 19-5 overall, 9-4 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 12; NET: No. 15
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 5 (up 1 spot)
- Last week: Defeated Indiana 76-64; Defeated Iowa 74-63.
- This week: at Purdue on Saturday at 1 p.m. (TV: CBS).
- The skinny: The Badgers have been busy over the last week, playing three games and winning each to stay in the race for an all-important top-four seed in the Big Ten Tournament. John Tonje continues to play a big role in Wisconsin's this season, scoring 37 points in Wisconsin's two wins last week. The Badgers have a tough road test coming up, traveling to Purdue next weekend. The good news? Greg Gard and his team get a week off to prepare.
5. Maryland Terrapins
- Records: 18-6 overall, 8-5 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 18; NET: No. 16
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 4 (down 1 spot)
- Last week: Lost to Ohio State 73-70; Defeated Rutgers 90-81.
- This week: at Nebraska on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); vs. Iowa on Sunday at 5 p.m. ET (TV: Fox Sports 1).
- The skinny: Apparently, Derik Queen took it personally that everyone raves over Rutgers' freshmen. The Maryland star proved he's also one of the top freshmen in the country with a monster outing, scoring 29 points, grabbing 15 rebounds and dishing out five assists in a win over the Scarlet Knights. When the rookie is playing like that, the Terrapins are pretty darn tough to beat.
6. UCLA Bruins
- Records: 18-6 overall, 9-4 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 25; NET: No. 25
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 7 (up 1 spot)
- Last week: Defeated Michigan State 63-61; Defeated Penn State 78-54.
- This week: UCLA at Illinois on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET (TV: Peacock); UCLA at Indiana on Friday at 8 p.m. ET (TV: FOX).
- The skinny: UCLA is playing some of its best basketball of the season right now, having won seven straight games after a 2-4 start to Big Ten play. Now, the Bruins have a trip back to the Midwest to play in two hostile environments: State Farm Center (Illinois) and Assembly Hall (Indiana). How will they handle the pressure of those atmospheres? It's a huge week for Mick Cronin's team as it hopes to stay alive for a top-four seed in the Big Ten Tournament.
7. Illinois Fighting Illini
- Records: 16-8 overall, 8-6 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 14; NET: No. 12
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 6 (down 1 spot)
- Last week: Lost to Rutgers 82-73; Defeated Minnesota 95-74.
- This week: vs. UCLA on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET (TV: Peacock); vs. Michigan State on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET (TV: FOX).
- The skinny: It's fair to say that Illinois has been one of the Big Ten's more disappointing teams this season. The Fighting Illini were expected to compete for a conference title, but those dreams are essentially gone. This is still an explosive team in Champaign, one capable of scoring a lot of points on opponents. But Illinois just lacks consistency right now. We'll see if they can get a pair of big wins this week, hosting both UCLA and Michigan State.
8. Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Records: 16-8 overall, 6-7 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 39; NET: No. 48
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 9 (up 1 spot)
- Last week: Defeated Washington 86-72; Defeated Ohio State 79-71.
- This week: vs. Maryland on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); at Northwestern on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network).
- The skinny: Nebraska has really resurrected its NCAA Tournament hopes over the last two weeks. After losing six straight games, the Huskers have pulled out wins in each of their last four games, giving the team serious momentum entering the final stretch of the season. A lot of the credit goes to Brice Williams and Juwan Gary, who have willed the Huskers to victory over the last four games.
9. Ohio State Buckeyes
- Records: 14-10 overall, 6-7 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 28; NET: No. 28
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 12 (up 3 spots)
- Last week: Defeated Maryland 73-70; Lost to Nebraska 79-71.
- This week: vs. Washington on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); vs. Michigan on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET (TV: CBS).
- The skinny: Much like Illinois, Ohio State is another team that has lacked consistency throughout the season. The Buckeyes have plenty of talented players in Bruce Thornton, Micah Parrish, Devin Royal and John Mobley Jr., they just can't seem to string together wins. Will a home stretch with games against Washington and Michigan help Jake Diebler's team gather some momentum?
10. USC Trojans
- Records: 13-10 overall, 5-7 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 59; NET: No. 70
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 8 (down 2 spots)
- Last week: Lost to Northwestern 77-75; Lost to Purdue 90-72.
- This week: vs. Penn State on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); vs. Minnesota on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network).
- The skinny: Losing Desmond Claude in games against Northwestern and Purdue really proved to be costly for USC, especially with those being on the road. When they're at full strength, the Trojans are a team capable of beating just about anyone in the league, as they've proven. But losing your top scorer and one of the best passers on the team is a tough hurdle to overcome.
11. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Records: 12-12 overall, 5-8 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 65; NET: No. 69
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 14 (up 3 spots)
- Last week: Defeated Illinois 82-73; Lost to Maryland 90-81.
- This week: vs. Iowa on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); at Oregon on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET (TV: Fox Sports 1).
- The skinny: Well, Rutgers couldn't pick up two big wins last week, but defeating Illinois was a big accomplishment for this team last week. It continues to be the Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey show in Piscataway, but Rutgers has gotten some help from Jeremiah Williams, Lathan Sommerville and Dylan Grant in recent outings, which is a positive.
12. Oregon Ducks
- Records: 16-8 overall, 5-8 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 40; NET: No. 35
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 10 (down 2 spots)
- Last week: Lost to Michigan 80-76; Lost to Michigan State 86-74.
- This week: vs. Northwestern on Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); vs. Rutgers on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET (TV: Fox Sports 1).
- The skinny: Nothing is going right for Oregon right now. Considered one of the best teams in the Big Ten coming into the season, the Ducks have lost five straight games. If there's ever a stretch where Dana Altman's team can get back on track, it's coming up. Oregon plays Northwestern, Rutgers and Iowa in the next three games, all teams with losing records in the Big Ten. It feels like now or never for the Ducks.
13. Indiana Hoosiers
- Records: 14-10 overall, 5-8 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 55; NET: No. 61
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 11 (down 2 spots)
- Last week: Lost to Wisconsin 76-64; Lost to Michigan 70-67.
- This week: at Michigan State on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET (TV: Peacock); vs. UCLA on Friday at 8 p.m. ET (TV: FOX).
- The skinny: Indiana is another team on a five-game losing streak, which has eliminated all hope of an NCAA Tournament bid. It's especially disappointing, as there was so much optimism surrounding the Hoosiers entering the 2024-25 campaign. Life doesn't get any easier for Indiana this week with games against Michigan State and UCLA on the horizon. Things could spiral out of control if this team doesn't find some level of confidence.
14. Iowa Hawkeyes
- Records: 13-10 overall, 4-8 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 72; NET: No. 67
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 13 (down 1 spot)
- Last week: Lost to Purdue 90-81; Lost to Wisconsin 74-63.
- This week: at Rutgers on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); at Maryland on Sunday at 5 p.m. ET (TV: Fox Sports 1).
- The skinny: Even with leading scorer and rebounder Owen Freeman, Iowa was struggling. Now, the Hawkeyes are charged with playing the final eight games of their Big Ten schedule without him. Josh Dix and Payton Sandfort are likely going to carry an even heavier load now. Who else will step up for Iowa with Freeman out?
15. Washington Huskies
- Records: 12-11 overall, 3-9 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 92; NET: No. 92
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 17 (up 2 spots)
- Last week: Lost to Nebraska 86-72; Defeated Northwestern 76-71.
- This week: at Ohio State on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); at Penn State on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network).
- The skinny: Suddenly, Washington finds itself in a battle for the 15th spot in the Big Ten Tournament. Maybe that's not much to discuss, but it's important for Danny Sprinkle and his team. Beating Northwestern last week was huge for the Huskies and their hopes of reaching the conference tournament. We'll see how the Huskies handle a trip East, playing Ohio State and Penn State this week.
16. Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Records: 12-12 overall, 4-9 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 93; NET: No. 98
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 18 (up 2 spots)
- Last week: Defeated Penn State 69-61; Lost to Illinois 95-74.
- This week: at USC on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network).
- The skinny: Minnesota continues to tread water after picking up a win over Penn State last week. There's no "easy stretch" in the Big Ten, but the Gophers don't exactly have the most challenging scheduled over the next seven games. Making the Big Ten Tournament is a realistic goal for this team.
17. Northwestern Wildcats
- Records: 13-11 overall, 4-9 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 56; NET: No. 56
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 16 (down 1 spot)
- Last week: Lost to USC 77-75; Lost to Washington 76-71.
- This week: at Oregon on Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); vs. Nebraska on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network).
- The skinny: Finishing this season in the top-15 of the Big Ten is going to be even more challenging now. In addition to losing Brooks Barnhizer, Northwestern has also lost starting guard Jalen Leach for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. The Wildcats are shorthanded and have lost two of their best players. It could be a bumpy finish in Evanston.
18. Penn State Nittany Lions
- Records: 13-11 overall, 3-10 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 63; NET: No. 65
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 18 (down 3 spots)
- Last week: Lost to Minnesota 69-61; Lost to UCLA 78-54.
- This week: at USC on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); vs. Washington on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network).
- The skinny: It's time to admit that Penn State just isn't a very good basketball team. Despite that big win over Purdue early this season, the Nittany Lions have completely fallen apart. They've lost five straight games and sit in last place in the Big Ten standings. There are still plenty of chances to get some momentum, but it doesn't look too good in State College.