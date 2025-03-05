Purdue's Braden Smith Makes More College Basketball History During Win over Rutgers
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Braden Smith seems to make history in every game he plays in these days. It was no different on Tuesday night, when the junior guard accomplished something that no other college basketball player has done.
On an alley-oop lob to Caleb Furst in the first half, Smith reached his 700th career assist. With that dime, he became the first player in college basketball season to reach 1,250 points, 700 assists and 500 rebounds as a junior, according to Ben Stevens of Sports Grid.
This incredible accomplishment comes just one game after Smith became Purdue's all-time assists leader, passing Bruce Parkinson (1972-77). With eight assists against UCLA, he became the program leader, totaling 696. Parkinson dished out 690 during his career with the Boilermakers.
Smith put together a stellar performance in Purdue's final game at Mackey Arena during the 2024-25 season. He scored 23 points, dished out nine assists, grabbed five rebounds and recorded two steals in a 100-71 victory over Rutgers.
That's a pretty good day at the office.
Smith is one of the top contenders for Big Ten Player of the Year this season, averaging 16.3 points, 8.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game. The Boilermakers improved to 21-9 on the year and 13-6 in Big Ten play.
Will we see Smith make even more history in Friday's game against Illinois?
