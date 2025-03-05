Purdue's Braden Smith Makes More College Basketball History During Win over Rutgers

This DIME means MORE history for Braden Smith.



Smith’s current career stats:



• 1,287 pts

• 701 ast

• 506 reb



Smith is the FIRST player in D-I men’s history w/ 1,250+ pts, 700+ ast & 500+ reb by the end of his junior season.



And he’s not done yet. pic.twitter.com/ZfQRpb0W8J