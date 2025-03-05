WATCH: Caleb Furst Gets Standing Ovation in Final Purdue Game at Mackey Arena
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Caleb Furst ended his career at Mackey Arena on a high note. The senior forward helped led the Boilermakers to a 100-71 win over Rutgers on Tuesday night, which also served as Senior Night. When he exited Keady Court at Mackey Arena, he received a standing ovation.
Furst finished Tuesday night's game with two points and nine rebounds. Those two points were some of the best of the night, though, catching an alley-oop pass from Braden Smith and throwing it down with authority.
With just over 3:30 to play in the game and Purdue coasting to its 21st victory of the season, coach Matt Painter took out his senior forward for the final time. Everyone applauded the lone senior Boilermaker.
Furst will end his career as the all-time winningest player in Purdue basketball history, a part of 113 victories ... and counting. He will end his time in West Lafayette with more than 500 career points and 450 rebounds.
In his first two seasons in West Lafayette, Furst started in 33 games and played a significant role in Purdue's success. During the 2023-24 campaign, Furst moved into more of a role player for the Boilers, logging just nine minutes per game.
As a senior, Furst was able to carve out a starting role again for the Boilers, making starts in each of the last 17 games. Purdue has been 13-5 in that stretch.
