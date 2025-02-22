Purdue Coach Matt Painter Provides Thoughtful Response on Social Media Critics
It's no secret that, in today's world of social media, college athletes can deal with a lot of criticism, negativity and cruelty. When asked specifically about that topic during his media availability on Friday, Purdue coach Matt Painter provided a thoughtful and honest response.
Over the last two weeks, Purdue has endured a three-game skid, dropping contests to Michigan, Wisconsin and Michigan State. The Boilers are now behind the 8-ball in terms of the Big Ten title race, although not out of contention.
Still, when teams go through losing streaks and players struggle to make shots, the backlash on social media can be unfair. Painter was asked how players, especially the younger guys, handle those situations.
"I don't care who you are, nobody likes when somebody says something derogatory about you, even if it's some bozo saying it," Painter said. "It still bothers you, you're still human. But you also have to fight through it."
Painter made it a point to say that "it doesn't matter" what those critics are saying on social media. What's more important is trusting the voices that are closest to you.
Those are the people that matter most.
"The people that are in your locker room, the people that are in your film sessions, the people that are there sacrificing with you every day, those are the people you have to bounce things off of," he said. "Those are the people you have to listen to. We should be helping each other through things, which we are."
Related stories on Purdue basketball
PAINTER, TEAMMATES TALK SMITH ASSIST RECORD: Junior guard Braden Smith is closing in on Purdue's all-time assist record. Coach Matt Painter and Smith's teammates, past and present, talked about the incredible career achievement. CLICK HERE
PURDUE FOCUSED ON DEFENSE VS IU: Indiana scored 40 points in the paint against Purdue in the first meeting at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers are focused on keeping the Hoosiers out of that area in Sunday's rematch. CLICK HERE
PURDUE SECURES BIG TEN TOURNAMENT SPOT: For the first time ever, some teams will be left out of the Big Ten Tournament. Purdue has already secured its spot in the event, along with five other teams. CLICK HERE