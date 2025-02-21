Keeping Indiana Out of Painted Area Point of Emphasis for Purdue in Rivalry Rematch
Purdue may have escaped with a win over Indiana in their first meeting at Mackey Arena on Jan. 31, but coach Matt Painter would like to see his defense play a lot better in Sunday's contest at Assembly Hall. Specifically, he says keeping the Hoosiers out of the painted area will be a key to success for the Boilermakers.
The Boilers won a back-and-forth contest in West Lafayette last month, defeating the Hoosiers 81-76 to extend their winning streak to three straight games over their in-state rivals. But Indiana won the battle in the paint, scoring 40 points.
Keeping Indiana's guards from driving to the basket and preventing guys like Oumar Ballo and Malik Reneau to establish deep post position is among the top priorities for Painter and his team this weekend.
"It's really important for us to do a good job on the ball and do a good job of what we're doing, whether it's ball-screen defense or post defense and keep the ball out of the paint," Painter said. "When the ball gets driven that way or the ball gets posted deep and they get that kind of position, that's what gives us trouble against them.
"That's their strength — their size and ability to get there, but also their guards' ability to work you downhill, especially Trey Galloway. He really did a good job (in the first game). That being said, Trey Kaufman(-Renn) had foul trouble and they were trying to attack him to get to his fourth or fifth foul."
Defending the paint has been a point of emphasis all season long for Purdue, but it has struggled as of late. In the last two losses to Wisconsin and Michigan State, the Boilermakers surrendered 78 total points in the paint.
Purdue lost to Wisconsin 94-84 and dropped a 75-66 road game to Michigan State.
As Purdue prepares for Sunday's game against Indiana, it's not looking to completely change its defensive style. It's the same approach that helped the Boilers rip off 11 wins in a 12-game span between late December and early February.
Junior guard Fletcher Loyer says it's about getting back to the basics.
"Being more disciplined," Loyer said. "There's a few small, simple mistakes that let teams go on runs and pull away from us and then we get off our principles."
The other trouble for Purdue during this three-game losing stretch has been the inability to create turnovers. The Boilermakers thrived when they were able to generate steals and get the ball into transition. But over the last three games, they've forced just 22 turnovers, with Michigan accounting for 11 of those.
In January's matchup against Indiana, Purdue forced the Hoosiers into 20 turnovers, which resulted in 26 points. Those extra opportunities helped the Boilers pull out a big win at Mackey Arena.
While that will also be a point of emphasis on Sunday, freshman Gicarri Harris also said a big key — at least for him — is being able to stay in front of his man, whoever the Hoosiers throw his way.
"For me, it's doing a better job containing the dribble," Harris said. "They got downhill a lot the last time they were here, so just making sure I contain the dribble. Keep playing with confidence on the offensive side ... just making plays on offense and defense."
Related stories on Purdue basketball
PURDUE SECURES BIG TEN TOURNAMENT SPOT: For the first time ever, some teams will be left out of the Big Ten Tournament. Purdue has already secured its spot in the event, along with five other teams. CLICK HERE
HOW TO WATCH PURDUE-INDIANA: Purdue and Indiana will meet at Assembly Hall for a rivalry rematch. Television and radio information, key stats, top players and more for Sunday's game. CLICK HERE
BEST BOILER MOMENTS OF IU RIVALRY: Chad Austin's game winners, Carsen Edwards and Jon Octeus throwing down big dunks, Zach Edey's only 3-pointer are just some of Purdue's best moments vs. Indiana. CLICK HERE
PAINTER AMONG COACH OF THE YEAR CANDIDATES: Purdue coach Matt Painter is one of 15 candidates for the Naismith Trophy Coach of the Year award. He was last year's Big Ten Coach of the Year. CLICK HERE