Purdue Among 6 Teams to Secure Spot in 2025 Big Ten Tournament
Purdue's goal this year wasn't to merely secure a spot in the Big Ten Tournament, but it's one less thing the Boilermakers have to worry about with four games remaining in the regular season. They are one of six teams in the league that has already earned a bid to the conference's postseason tournament.
As we enter one of the final weekends of the regular season, Purdue is among six teams that have clinched a spot in the 2025 Big Ten Tournament, held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The other five teams are Michigan, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Maryland and UCLA.
With 18 teams in the field, only 15 will participate in the conference's postseason event. Before expansion occurred to include the four former Pac-12 schools, all 14 teams earned a spot in the Big Ten Tournament, regardless of record or place of finish.
With those six teams clinching a spot in the tournament, they're now battling for seeding. Earning a top-four seed in the Big Ten Tournament is important, as it secures a double-bye. The tournament begins on Wednesday, March 12. Teams with a top-four seed won't play until Friday, March 14.
This year's Big Ten Tournament is scheduled for Wednesday, March 12 and will run through Sunday, March 16.
