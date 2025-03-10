Purdue's History in the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament
With the regular season now in the books, Purdue looks ahead to the 2025 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament, scheduled for March 12-16 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Boilermakers enter the event with the No. 6 seed after a 21-10 record overall and a 13-7 mark in conference play.
Before tournament play begins this week, let's take a look at how Purdue has performed in the Big Ten Tournament over the years. The Boilermakers have enjoyed some success — winning a pair of tournament titles — but have also had a some struggles.
The inaugural Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament was played in 1998 at the United Center in Chicago. That year, Purdue reached the championship, but fell to Michigan. The Boilers have made five more trips to the title game of the event, winning two.
Here's the full breakdown of Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament.
Purdue History in the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament
Record, championships and title game appearances
- Overall record: 20-24
- Championships: 2 (2009, 2023)
- Runner-up: 4 (1998, 2016, 2018, 2022)
Record by coach
- Gene Keady (1998-2005): 3-8
- Matt Painter (2006-present): 17-16
Record by seed
- No. 1: 4-2 (won 2023 Big Ten Tournament)
- No. 2: 1-4
- No. 3: 9-4 (won 2009 Big Ten Tournament)
- No. 4: 3-4
- No. 5: 1-1
- No. 6: 1-1
- No. 7: 0-3
- No. 8: 1-2
- No. 9: 0-0
- No. 10: 0-1
- No. 11: 0-1
- No. 12: 0-1
- No. 13: 0-0
- No. 14: 0-0
- No. 15: 0-0
Record by location
- Gainbridge/Bakers Life/Conseco Fieldhouse (Indianapolis): 9-10 (won 2009 Big Ten Tournament)
- United Center (Chicago): 8-10 (won 2023 Big Ten Tournament)
- Target Center (Minneapolis): 1-1
- Verizon Center (Washington, D.C.): 0-1
- Madison Sqaure Garden (New York): 2-1
- Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis): 0-1
Record vs. opponent
- vs. Illinois: 3-2
- vs. Indiana: 1-0
- vs. Iowa: 1-3
- vs. Maryland: 0-0
- vs. Michigan: 1-4
- vs. Michigan State: 2-4
- vs. Minnesota: 1-3
- vs. Nebraska: 1-1
- vs. Northwestern: 1-0
- vs. Ohio State: 2-4
- vs. Oregon: 0-0
- vs. Penn State: 5-0
- vs. Rutgers: 2-0
- vs. UCLA: 0-0
- vs. USC: 0-0
- vs. Washington: 0-0
- vs. Wisconsin: 0-3
