2026 Purdue Commit Luke Ertel Hits Clutch Shots, Drops 36 in Sectional Title Win
Purdue commit Luke Ertel put on quite a show on Saturday night, leading Mt. Vernon to a thrilling sectional championship win over Greenfield-Central in the Indiana High School Boys Basketball Tournament. The future Boilermaker dropped 36 points, which included some clutch shots, to lead the Marauders to an 83-76 victory.
It was a classic Indiana high school basketball battle, which featured two premier players in the state. Not only did the game feature a strong showing from Ertel, but Greenfield-Central's Braylon Mullins — a UConn commit — scored 38 points in the game.
Ertel showed off some range in Saturday night's victory, knocking down a couple of triples throughout the game. Kyle Neddenriep of The Indianapolis Star captured this bomb from the Purdue pledge in the third quarter.
One of the biggest moments of the game came as time was expiring in regulation. With Mt. Vernon trailing Greenfield-Central 66-63, Ertel knocked down a clutch three-pointer to send the game to overtime.
The extra session wasn't enough, though, as the two teams were still tied after the first overtime period at 70-70. Mt. Vernon was able to pull away in the second overtime and ultimately claimed a sectional championship.
Mt. Vernon improved to 20-5 on the season with the win and is one step closer to a state championship. The Marauders will play Brownsburg in a 4A Regional matchup on Saturday, March 15.
This season, Ertel is averaging 22.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game at Mt. Vernon. He was the first player in the 2026 class to commit to Purdue.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
KAUFMAN-RENN ON ILLINOIS FANS: Following Purdue's game against Illinois on Friday, Trey Kaufman-Renn alleged that Illinois fans were making derogatory, racist comments towards his family. CLICK HERE
WHAT PAINTER SAID: Purdue dropped its season finale 88-80 to Illinois in Champaign. Everything coach Matt Painter said following the Boilermakers' loss.CLICK HERE
PURDUE FALLS TO ILLINOIS: Trey Kaufman-Renn and Braden Smith were outstanding, but it wasn't enough to fuel Purdue past a feisty Illinois team, falling 88-80 in Champaign. CLICK HERE