2026 Purdue Commit Luke Ertel Hits Clutch Shots, Drops 36 in Sectional Title Win

Purdue commit @ErtelLuke puts the finishing touches on Mt. Vernon’s sectional title. He was a monster tonight with 36 points and some CLUTCH shots!



Greenfield-Central’s Braylon Mullins had 38, but it wasn’t enough.



Final: Mt. Vernon 83, Greenfield-Central 76 2OT | @JohnRHarrell pic.twitter.com/4NS2iUBKVW