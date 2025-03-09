Purdue Earns No. 6 Seed in Big Ten Tournament: Here's When The Boilers Play
The Big Ten Tournament bracket is officially set. After finishing the 2024-25 season with a 13-7 mark in league play, the Boilermakers will head to Indianapolis as the No. 6 seed, the lowest they've been since the 2019-20 campaign (No. 10 seed).
Purdue actually finished the season in a three-way tie for fourth place in the Big Ten standings with UCLA and Wisconsin. However, because of the tiebreaker scenario presented, the Bruins received the No. 4 seed and the double-bye. The Badgers are the No. 5 seed and Purdue slides in at No. 6.
Matt Painter's squad will play their first game on Thursday, March 13. The Boilers will play the winner of the first-round matchup between No. 11 Rutgers and No. 14 USC. Tipoff is set for approximately 9 p.m. ET and will air on Big Ten Network.
Purdue went 3-0 against those two teams in the regular season, defeating Rutgers twice and beating USC in their only meeting. If the Boilermakers win, they'll play No. 3 seed Michigan in the quartefinals. Tipoff time for that game is also set for 9 p.m. ET and the game airs on Big Ten Network on Friday, March 14.
You can view the complete Big Ten Tournament bracket here.
Purdue won the Big Ten Tournament in 2023 and was defeated in the semifinal round in 2024. The Boilermakers have won the event twice in program history.
