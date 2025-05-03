Purdue Men's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule Updates
The Purdue men's basketball team continues to assemble its schedule for the 2025-26 season. As new opponents and dates continue to trickle out of West Lafayette, we'll keep you updated with the latest information.
The Boilermakers are prepared to play another difficult nonconference schedule, with Alabama, Auburn, Iowa State and Marquette on the docket. Purdue will also travel to the Bahamas in November for the Baha Mar Challenge.
Additionally, Purdue scheduled an exhibition game against Kentucky in October at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
Purdue also knows its Big Ten opponents for the 2025-26 season, with the conference releasing that information in April. Dates have not yet been set for those games.
Here's the latest look at Purdue's updates men's basketball schedule for the 2025-26 season.
Dates
- Friday, Oct. 24: at Kentucky (Exhibition)
- Thursday, Nov. 13: at Alabama
- Thursday, Nov. 20: Baha Mar Challenge (Bahamas)
- Friday, Nov. 21: Baha Mar Challenge (Bahamas)
- Saturday, Dec. 20: vs. Auburn (Indy Classic)
- Monday, Dec. 29: vs. Kent State
Dates to be determined
- vs. Iowa State (nonconference)
- vs. Marquette (nonconference)
- vs. Indiana
- vs. Iowa
- vs. Wisconsin
- vs. Illinois
- vs. Michigan
- vs. Michigan State
- vs. Minnesota
- vs. Oregon
- vs. Penn State
- vs. Washington
- at Indiana
- at Iowa
- at Wisconsin
- at Maryland
- at Nebraska
- at Northwestern
- at Ohio State
- at Rutgers
- at UCLA
- at USC
