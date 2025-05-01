Purdue Basketball Reveals Jersey Numbers For 2025-26 Newcomers
The jersey numbers for Purdue's four newcomers for the 2025-26 college basketball season have been revealed. The social media team released the images on Thursday.
Purdue is welcoming four new players to the roster for the upcoming season, two via recruiting and two from the NCAA transfer portal. Omer Mayer and Antione West Jr. are the incoming recruits, while Oscar Cluff (South Dakota State) and Liam Murphy (North Florida) are the transfers.
Here are the jersey numbers those four players will be wearing for the upcoming season:
- #1 — Antione West Jr.
- #5 — Liam Murphy
- #45 — Oscar Cluff
- #47 — Omer Mayer
Although the 2025-26 college basketball season is months away, Purdue has already been tabbed as the way-too-early No. 1 team, as well as projected to be the top overall seed in the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, per ESPN.
The four additions — along with returning talent in Braden Smith, Trey Kaufman-Renn, Fletcher Loyer, Gicarri Harris, CJ Cox and Daniel Jacobsen — provides Matt Painter's team with the skill and experience to compete for a Big Ten title and a national championship.
