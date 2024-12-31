Boilermakers Country

Purdue Moves Up 1 Spot in Latest Associated Press Poll

Purdue moved up one spot in the latest Associated Press poll, going from No. 21 to No. 20 after a convincing win over Toledo in the nonconference finale.

Dustin Schutte

Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) celebrates a three-point basket with his teammates
Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) celebrates a three-point basket with his teammates / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

After an 83-64 win over Toledo on Sunday, Purdue moved up one spot in Monday's Associated Press poll. The Boilermakers are now ranked No. 20.

The Boilermakers closed out the nonconference portion of their season on Sunday with a 19-point victory over the Rockets, improving to 9-4 on the year. Purdue also snapped a two-game losing streak, having falled to Texas A&M and Auburn on consecutive weekends earlier in the month.

Purdue returns to action this week and returns to Big Ten play with games against Minnesota and Northwestern. Here's how the final Associated Press poll of December looks.

Associated Press college basketball poll (Dec. 30)

  1. Tennessee Volunteers (12-0)
  2. Auburn Tigers (11-1)
  3. Iowa State Cyclones (10-1)
  4. Duke Blue Devils (10-2)
  5. Alabama Crimson Tide (11-2)
  6. Florida Gators (13-0)
  7. Kansas Jayhawks (9-2)
  8. Marquette Golden Eagles (11-2)
  9. Oregon Ducks (12-1)
  10. Kentucky Wildcats (10-2)
  11. UConn Huskies (10-3)
  12. Oklahoma Sooners (13-0)
  13. Texas A&M Aggies (11-2)
  14. Houston Cougars (8-3)
  15. UCLA Bruins (11-2)
  16. Cincinnati Bearcats (10-1)
  17. Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-1)
  18. Michigan State Spartans (10-2)
  19. Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-4)
  20. Purdue Boilermakers (9-4)
  21. Memphis Tigers (10-3)
  22. Illinois Fighting Illini (9-3)
  23. Arkansas Razorbacks (10-2)
  24. Ole Miss Rebels (11-2)
  25. Baylor Bears (8-3)

Others receiving votes: Maryland (133), Drake (100), St. John's (98), Dayton (90), Michigan (65), Utah State (59), Georgia (48), Pitt (35), West Virginia (30), San Diego State (28), Ohio State (19), Missouri (19), North Carolina (19), Arizona State (13), Indiana (11), Texas Tech (8), Clemson (8), Wisconsin (7), Penn State (5), St. Bonaventure (2), Nebraska (1).

Related stories on Purdue basketball

PAINTER HITS MACKEY MILESTONE: Purdue coach Matt Painter hit an impressive milestone at Mackey Arena on Sunday, winning his 275th game in the iconic basketball venue. CLICK HERE

WHAT PAINTER SAID: Purdue picked up an 83-64 win over Toledo to close out the nonconference schedule on Sunday. Here's everything coach Matt Painter said after the game. CLICK HERE

PURDUE BEATS TOLEDO: Braden Smith scored a career-high 34 points and dished out 12 assists, leading No. 21 Purdue to a 813-64 victory over Toledo at Mackey Arena on Sunday night. CLICK HERE

Published
Dustin Schutte
DUSTIN SCHUTTE

Home/Basketball