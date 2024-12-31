Purdue Moves Up 1 Spot in Latest Associated Press Poll
After an 83-64 win over Toledo on Sunday, Purdue moved up one spot in Monday's Associated Press poll. The Boilermakers are now ranked No. 20.
The Boilermakers closed out the nonconference portion of their season on Sunday with a 19-point victory over the Rockets, improving to 9-4 on the year. Purdue also snapped a two-game losing streak, having falled to Texas A&M and Auburn on consecutive weekends earlier in the month.
Purdue returns to action this week and returns to Big Ten play with games against Minnesota and Northwestern. Here's how the final Associated Press poll of December looks.
Associated Press college basketball poll (Dec. 30)
- Tennessee Volunteers (12-0)
- Auburn Tigers (11-1)
- Iowa State Cyclones (10-1)
- Duke Blue Devils (10-2)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (11-2)
- Florida Gators (13-0)
- Kansas Jayhawks (9-2)
- Marquette Golden Eagles (11-2)
- Oregon Ducks (12-1)
- Kentucky Wildcats (10-2)
- UConn Huskies (10-3)
- Oklahoma Sooners (13-0)
- Texas A&M Aggies (11-2)
- Houston Cougars (8-3)
- UCLA Bruins (11-2)
- Cincinnati Bearcats (10-1)
- Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-1)
- Michigan State Spartans (10-2)
- Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-4)
- Purdue Boilermakers (9-4)
- Memphis Tigers (10-3)
- Illinois Fighting Illini (9-3)
- Arkansas Razorbacks (10-2)
- Ole Miss Rebels (11-2)
- Baylor Bears (8-3)
Others receiving votes: Maryland (133), Drake (100), St. John's (98), Dayton (90), Michigan (65), Utah State (59), Georgia (48), Pitt (35), West Virginia (30), San Diego State (28), Ohio State (19), Missouri (19), North Carolina (19), Arizona State (13), Indiana (11), Texas Tech (8), Clemson (8), Wisconsin (7), Penn State (5), St. Bonaventure (2), Nebraska (1).
