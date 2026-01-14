Iowa vs. Purdue Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Wednesday, Jan. 14

The Purdue Boilermakers have started 5-0 in Big Ten play and are one of only two teams that remain undefeated in conference play, alongside Nebraska.

They have a great chance to improve to 16-1 overall and 6-0 in the Big Ten when they host the Iowa Hawkeyes tonight. Iowa is looking to snap a two-game losing streak, but it's going to be tough to do that against the No. 5-ranked team in the country.

Iowa vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

Iowa +10.5 (-115)

Purdue -10.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Iowa +425

Purdue -600

Total

OVER 144.5 (-110)

UNDER 144.5 (-110)

Iowa vs. Purdue How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, January 14

Game Time: 6:30 pm ET

Venue: Mackey Arena

How to Watch (TV): BTN

Iowa Record: 12-4 (2-3 in Big Ten)

Purdue Record: 15-1 (5-0 in Big Ten)

Iowa vs. Purdue Betting Trends

Iowa is 10-4 ATS in its last 14 games

The OVER is 4-2 in Iowa's last six games

Iowa is 1-5 ATS in its last six games vs. Purdue

Iowa is 2-12 straight up in its last 14 games

Iowa is 5-14-1 ATS in its last 20 games vs. Big Ten opponents

Purdue is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games

Purdue has won give straight home games

Iowa vs. Purdue Key Player to Watch

Braden Smith, G - Purdue Boilermakers

Braden Smith got off to a rough start to his season in the shooting department. But he has been hot of late, improving his field goal percentage to 48%. He has shot 54% or better from the floor in seven of Purdue's last nine games. If he keeps shooting like that, Purdue may just win the National Championship.

Iowa vs. Purdue Prediction and Pick

Let's sit back and root for points in this Big Ten showdown. Purdue ranks seventh in the country in effective field goal percentage, while Iowa ranks 11th. They also rank fourth and 19th in Floor%, with 55%+ of their possessions resulting in at least one point being scored.

Both teams also rank in the top 100 in turnovers per possession, which is key for betting on an OVER. Turning the ball over and not getting a shot off at all is a quick way to make a game slow down and become a low-scoring affair, so it's good news that both teams tend to at least get a shot off when they have the ball in their hands.

I'll bet the OVER tonight.

Pick: OVER 144.5 (-110) via BetMGM

