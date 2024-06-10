Purdue's Daniel Jacobsen Sets Blocks Record, Team USA Wins Gold at 2024 AmeriCup
All signs point to Daniel Jacobsen being a defensive juggernaut when he arrives at Purdue. The 7-foot-3 incoming freshman set a new Team USA record for blocks during his time with the U18 National Team during the 2024 AmeriCup.
Jacobsen finished Sunday's championship game against Argentina with 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocks, helping guide Team USA to a 110-70 victory to claim a seventh straight gold medal.
Those two blocks gave Jacobsen a new U18 record for Team USA. He finished the 2024 AmeriCup with 19 blocks, the all-time record for a single player. He passed Myles Turner, who blocked 18 shots in 2014.
Turner spent one season at Texas and has enjoyed a nine-year career with the NBA's Indiana Pacers.
Jacobsen recorded at least one block in each of Team USA's six games during the AmeriCup. He blocked five shots in two separate contests — the squad's first game against Argentina and the quarterfinal matchup against Puerto Rico.
In six games, Jacobsen averaged 9.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game. He accomplished all that while averaging just 16.2 minutes per game. That's pretty efficient.
Additionally, Jacobsen shot 64.7% from the floor and made 11-of-14 shots from the free throw line.
Obviously, there's plenty of work to be done on Jacobsen's game. Transitioning to the college level will be a difficult task for the incoming freshman. But the 7-footer showed that he's got great defensive awareness and is able to protect the rim without fouling.
His development at Purdue should be incredibly fun to watch in the coming years.
