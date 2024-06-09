WATCH: Purdue's Myles Colvin Shows Off Consistency from 3-Point Range
Myles Colvin is ready to have a bigger impact on the basketball court this coming season. The Purdue sophomore is getting up plenty of shots this summer, sharing videos on social media of his improved consistency from behind the 3-point line.
Saturday, Colvin shared a video of himself getting up plenty of shots from the corner. In the video, he made 14 consecutive 3-pointers from that spot before it cuts out.
For all you critics — yes, we're all aware there's no defense being played. But being able to knock down 14 shots from long range is no simple task.
Throughout the offseason, Colvin has posted various photos and videos on social media of his work in the gym and on the court. It's an indication that he's prepared to have an even bigger role with the Boilermakers and have a breakout sophomore season.
Colvin played in 31 of Purdue's 39 games last season, averaging 3.3 points per game. Although he didn't get a ton of minutes because of a loaded roster — he averaged 8.5 per game — he was incredibly efficient with his opportunities.
As a freshman, Colvin shot 44% fro the floor and 41.4% from 3-point range.
Colvin will get plenty of opportunities to carve out a substantial role with the Boilers during the 2024-25 campaign. Purdue is losing two-time National Player of the Year Zach Edey, Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year Mason Gillis, starting guard Lance Jones and veteran Ethan Morton.
Plus, the Boilers lost four-star forward Kanon Catchings last week. The incoming freshman asked to be released from his scholarship, a request Matt Painter granted.
So, the opportunities will be there for Colvin. Judging by the amount of work he's putting in this summer, it looks like he's ready to make the most of it.
MATT PAINTER GETS EXTENSION: Purdue coach Matt Painter has received a contract extension from the Board of Trustees. The new deal will keep him in West Lafayette through the 2028-29 season. He's led the Boilermakers to two straight Big Ten titles and a trip to the Final Four. CLICK HERE
PURDUE WILL BE JUST FINE WITHOUT CATCHINGS: Thursday, Purdue revealed that four-star forward Kanon Catchings requested to be released from his scholarship. He was the No. 38 prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. It's a big blow for the Boilermakers, but Matt Painter's team will be just fine. CLICK HERE
KANON CATCHINGS DECOMMITS AT 11TH HOUR: Kanon Catchings, the top prospect in Purdue's heralded 2024 recruiting class, has asked for his release from his National Letter of Intent. Catchings was a four-star prospect and expected to make a quick impact with the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE
ZACH EDEY TALKS AT NBA COMBINE: Zach Edey met with reporters on Tuesday at the NBA Scouting Combine in Chicago. Here's what he had to say about his draft status, going through the process and more. CLICK HERE