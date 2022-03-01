Purdue Guard Jaden Ivey Named Finalist for 2022 Jerry West Award

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue sophomore guard Jaden Ivey was among five finalists for the 2022 Jerry West Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Tuesday.

The Jerry West Award is given annually to the nation's top shooting guard. Last season, Oregon's Chris Duarte was the recipient. Former Purdue guard Carsen Edwards won the award in 2018.

The Boilermakers are looking to become the first program to have two players win the Jerry West Award. None of the other four schools mentioned among the finalists have been recognized with the honor.

Ivey has led Purdue to a 24-5 overall record, including 13-5 in the Big Ten, heading into Tuesday's game on the road against No. 10 Wisconsin. He is averaging 17.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game so far this season.

The 6-foot-4 sophomore has also recorded 29 steals and 17 blocked shots. He is just one of three players nationally to reach those marks, being the only high-major player on the list. He needs just 116 points, 15 rebounds and 16 assists to join Caleb Swanigan as the second player in school history to have 600 points, 150 rebounds and 100 assists in a season.

2022 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award Finalists

Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona

Ochai Agbaji, Kansas

Johnny Juzang, UCLA

Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

Jaden Ivey, Purdue

