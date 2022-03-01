Skip to main content
Purdue Guard Jaden Ivey Named Finalist for 2022 Jerry West Award

Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey was listed among five finalists for the 2022 Jerry West Awarded, recognizing the nation's top shooting guard. Former Purdue guard Carsen Edwards was the 2018 recipient of the award.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue sophomore guard Jaden Ivey was among five finalists for the 2022 Jerry West Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Tuesday. 

The Jerry West Award is given annually to the nation's top shooting guard. Last season, Oregon's Chris Duarte was the recipient. Former Purdue guard Carsen Edwards won the award in 2018. 

The Boilermakers are looking to become the first program to have two players win the Jerry West Award. None of the other four schools mentioned among the finalists have been recognized with the honor. 

Ivey has led Purdue to a 24-5 overall record, including 13-5 in the Big Ten, heading into Tuesday's game on the road against  No. 10 Wisconsin. He is averaging 17.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game so far this season.

The 6-foot-4 sophomore has also recorded 29 steals and 17 blocked shots. He is just one of three players nationally to reach those marks, being the only high-major player on the list. He needs just 116 points, 15 rebounds and 16 assists to join Caleb Swanigan as the second player in school history to have 600 points, 150 rebounds and 100 assists in a season.

2022 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award Finalists

  • Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona 
  • Ochai Agbaji, Kansas 
  • Johnny Juzang, UCLA
  • Johnny Davis, Wisconsin
  • Jaden Ivey, Purdue
  • HOW TO WATCH PURDUE, WISCONSIN: No. 8 Purdue tips off against No. 10 Wisconsin on Tuesday at the Kohl Center in a matchup with huge Big Ten title implications. The Boilermakers look to avenge their only home loss of the season, which came at the hands of the Badgers. CLICK HERE 
  • "WE KNOW HOW TO FINISH GAMES": The Big Ten title is on the line Tuesday night when Wisconsin hosts Purdue at the Kohl Center in a showdown of the league's best. Pesky Wisconsin guard Brad Davison is expecting a battle for the ages. “Absolutely we’re going to get Purdue’s best shot, but we wouldn’t have it any other way,'' he said in an exclusive interview. CLICK HERE
  • PURDUE RANKED EIGHTH IN AP POLL: A 68-65 road loss to Michigan State on Saturday caused Purdue basketball to fall to No. 8 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Boilermakers have a 24-5 overall record and are 13-5 in the Big Ten. CLICK HERE 
  • BIG TEN ROUNDUP: In the only matchup between Big Ten teams Monday, the No. 24-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes handily defeated the Northwestern Wildcats at home. Sophomore Keegan Murray recorded a double-double, and redshirt senior Jordan Bohannon scored 18 points in his final home game. CLICK HERE 

