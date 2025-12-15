Where Purdue Ranks in AP Poll, KenPom and NCAA NET After 10-1 Start

The latest Associated Press, KenPom and NCAA NET rankings have been updated following another exciting week of college basketball. Purdue picked up two wins last week, defeating Minnesota 85-57 and Marquette 79-59 to improve to 10-1 on the season.

Purdue's results from last week didn't result in any changes in the Associated Press, KenPom or NCAA NET rankings, though. The Boilermakers were stagnant in all three, despite a pair of 20-plus-point victories.

As of Monday, Dec. 15, Purdue ranks No. 6 in the Associated Press poll, No. 6 in KenPom, and No. 9 in the NCAA NET rankings. That's where the Boilermakers ranked in all three last week after suffering an 81-58 loss to Iowa State at Mackey Arena.

The Associated Press poll is updated weekly, while KenPom and NCAA NET rankings are updated daily.

Purdue will have a chance for another big-time this weekend. On Saturday, the Boilers travel to Indianapolis for a matchup with No. 21 Auburn, a team that is 8-3 on the season.

Top 10 in AP, KenPom and NET rankings (Dec. 15, 2025)

Purdue Boilermakers center Oscar Cluff (45) blocks a shot by Marquette Golden Eagles forward Caedin Hamilton (18) | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Associated Press

Arizona Wildcats (9-0) Michigan Wolverines (10-0) Duke Blue Devils (10-0) Iowa State Cyclones (11-0) UConn Huskies (10-1) Purdue Boilermakers (10-1) Gonzaga Bulldogs (10-1) Houston Cougars (10-1) Michigan State Spartans (9-1) BYU Cougars (9-1)

KenPom

Michigan Wolverines (10-0) Gonzaga Bulldogs (10-1) Iowa State Cyclones (11-0) Duke Blue Devils (10-0) Arizona Wildcats (9-0) Purdue Boilermakers (10-1) UConn Huskies (10-1) Houston Cougars (10-1) BYU Cougars (9-1) Louisville Cardinals (9-1)

NCAA NET

Michigan Wolverines (10-0) Duke Blue Devils (10-0) Gonzaga Bulldogs (10-1) Arizona Wildcats (9-0) Iowa State Cylones (11-0) BYU Cougars (9-1) Vanderbilt Commodores (10-0) UConn Huskies (10-1) Purdue Boilermakers (10-1) Michigan State Spartans (9-1)

Purdue has already played three top 25 NET teams

Purdue guard C.J. Cox (0) waves to the Alabama student section | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We're only 11 games into the college basketball season, but Purdue has already played three teams ranked in the top 25 of the NCAA NET.

The Boilermakers have played No. 5 Iowa State, No. 14 Alabama, and No. 25 Texas Tech. They have posted a 2-1 record in those games, defeating the Crimson Tide 87-80 and the Red Raiders 86-56. Purdue lost 81-58 to Iowa State.

Matt Painter loves playing these difficult schedules to help prepare his teams for the Big Ten season and for March Madness. That type of scheduling model has helped the Boilermakers receive a top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament in each of their last eight appearances, as well.

Purdue's next opponent, Auburn, currently ranks 33rd in the NET.

