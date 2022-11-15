Purdue Center Zach Edey Named to John R. Wooden Award Top 50 Watch List

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue junior center Zach Edey was named to the John R. Wooden Award Top 50 watch list, it was announced on Tuesday. The award is given annually to the most outstanding men's and women's college basketball players.

Through the first two games of the 2022-23 season, Edey is averaging 21.0 points, 14.0 rebounds 3.5 blocks and 1.0 assists per game for the Boilermakers while shooting 61.5% from the field. He is one of just two players nationally to average at least 20.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per contest, alongside Manny Bates of Butler.

In the team's season opener against Milwaukee, Edey was off to a slow start on the scoring front but set career-highs with 17 rebounds and six blocked shots to go along with 12 points in an 84-53 win.

He followed up that performance with a dominant effort, leading Purdue to a 63-44 victory over Austin Peay by scoring a career-high 30 points while coming down with 11 rebounds. He was 12-of-13 from the floor and added a blocked shot.

After averaging 14.4 points and 7.7 rebounds in just 19.0 minutes as a sophomore last season, Edey entered the year as a preseason All-American selection and was unanimously voted to the preseason All-Big Ten Team.

Edey and the rest of the Purdue basketball team will be back in action on Tuesday night to host Marquette as part of the 2022 Gavitt Tipoff Games. The matchup is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. ET inside Mackey Arena.

