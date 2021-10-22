Purdue Center Zach Edey Named to Kareem-Abdul-Jabbar Award Watch List

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue sophomore center Zach Edey was among 20 collegiate shooting guards named to the 2022 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award watch list, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Friday.

The Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award is given annually to the nation's top center. Last season, Iowa's Luka Garza was the recipient.

“Rounding out the Men’s Starting Five watch list is the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award,” President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame John L. Doleva said in a release. “Mr. Abdul-Jabbar is one of the most accomplished and decorated athletes of all time, so it is truly fitting to have his name associated with such a prestigious award. As a strong advocate for education and character, he brings a significant and meaningful perspective when evaluating talent and we truly cherish his involvement.”

Throughout the season, any center in the nation may join the watch list through their play on the court. The student-athletes may also play their way off the list, too.

Walker Kessler, Auburn

Nick Muszynski, Belmont

Mark Williams, Duke

Colin Castleton, Florida

Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

David McCormack, Kansas

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Ahsan Asadullah, Lipscomb

Qudus Wahab, Maryland

Jalen Duren, Memphis

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Armando Bacot, North Carolina

Moussa Cisse, Oklahoma State

Nate Watson, Providence

Zach Edey, Purdue

Osun Osunniyi, St. Bonaventure

Myles Johnson, UCLA

Fardaws Aimaq, Utah Valley

Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt

