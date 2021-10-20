Purdue Guard Jaden Named to 2022 Jerry West Award Watch List

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue sophomore guard Jaden Ivey was among 20 collegiate shooting guards named to the 2022 Jerry West Award watch list, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Tuesday.

The Jerry West Award is given annually to the nation's top shooting guard. Last season, Oregon's Chris Duarte was the recipient. Former Purdue guard Carsen Edwards won the award in 2018.

“As we enter our eighth year of the Naismith Starting Five, we’re excited as ever to watch some of the best collegiate student-athletes in the country compete at a very high level,” President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame John L. Doleva said in a release. “It’s a tremendous honor to be recognized on a preseason watch list. Each of the young men nominated for this honor has undoubtedly worked extremely hard to be in this position and should feel an immense sense of pride in their achievements. That being said, a player can be added to the watch list at any point in the season, so Mr. West and our committee are eager to evaluate talent as we return to on-court action in the coming weeks.”

Throughout the season, any shooting guard in the nation may join the watch list through their play on the court. The student-athletes may also play their way off the list, too.

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona

Adam Flagler, Baylor

Hunter Sallis, Gonzaga

Ochai Agbaji, Kansas

Kellan Grady, Kentucky

Taevion Kinsey, Marshall

Eric Ayala, Maryland

Landers Nolley, Memphis

Isaiah Wong, Miami

Eli Brooks, Michigan

De'Vion Harmon, Oregon

Jaden Ivey, Purdue

Matt Bradley, San Diego State

Jared Rhoden, Seton Hall

Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse

Andrew Jones, Texas

Terrence Shannon Jr., Texas Tech

Johnny Juzang, UCLA

Justin Moore, Villanova

