Zach Edey's Jersey Number with Memphis Grizzlies Revealed
New team, new number.
For the past four seasons at Purdue, Zach Edey has made the jersey No. 15 famous. But now that he's a member of the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies, the 7-foot-4 center will be sporting new digits on his uniform.
Edey will be subtracting one digit off his old jersey number and will wear No. 14 with the Grizzlies. His uniform was revealed on Friday, as Memphis held its introductory press conference for its rookie class.
Memphis selected Edey with the No. 9 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft on Wednesday night. The Grizzlies then had two second-round picks on Thursday, selecting Washington State's Jaylen Wells at No. 39 and landing UConn's Cam Spencer via trade with the Detroit Pistons.
In addition to Edey wearing No. 14, Wells will wear No. 0 and Spencer has been assigned No. 24.
On Friday, Edey said he was thrilled to be selected by the Grizzlies. It was a team that had shown interest in the Purdue big man for years.
"They played their cards well. I had no idea they were interested," Edey said. "But they've been on me since I was a sophomore. They were always a team that was really interested in me, had a lot of belief in me. They were really the only team that believed in me, would've given me a deal my sophomore year. So, that's always kind of stuck with me, stayed with me.
"I was actually disappointed this year that I hadn't heard from them. And then the draft comes up and I'm getting picked, so they caught me off guard. Couldn't be happier."
