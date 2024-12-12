Purdue Coach Matt Painter Provides Injury Update on Freshman Center Daniel Jacobsen
Daniel Jacobsen's freshman season has come to an end. This may not come as much of a surprise, but Purdue coach Matt Painter confirmed that would be the case for the 7-foot-4 center on Thursday.
Jacobsen suffered an injury just one minute into Purdue's game against Northern Kentucky, the second game of the season. He suffered a fractured tibia and has been sidelined since.
On Thursday, Brian Neubert of GoldandBlack.com asked Painter if Jacobsen has officially been shut down for the year.
"He's done for the season," Painter said. "There's no sense in (playing him)."
It will likely take Jacobsen a lot of time to fully recover from his injury. And it seems unwise to risk further injury if the big man isn't at 100% if he tried to make a return.
As it stands now, Jacobsen would be eligible for a medical redshirt, which he could apply for after his senior season. He played in just one full game for the Boilermakers this season before sustaining the injury.
Jacobsen scored 13 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked three shots in Purdue's win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the season opener. He showed a lot of potential in that game, but we'll have to wait until next season to see him back on the court.
The good news? Jacobsen is progressing well and continues to rehab from the injury.
"They said everything is cool," Painter said. "He's had a couple check-ups and said he's good."
Related stories on Purdue basketball
BIG TEN BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS: Michigan State and Michigan both had big wins to start conference play last week. UCLA is coming alive after a win over Oregon and Penn State upset Purdue. CLICK HERE
PURDUE RAISES 50,000 MEALS: Thanks to a special "Caleb the Elf" promotion, Purdue was able to raise more than 50,000 meals for charity over the last three years. CLICK HERE