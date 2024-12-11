Purdue Raises More than 50,000 Meals in 3 Years Thanks to 'Caleb the Elf' Promo
Caleb Furst's willingness to dress up and act like the character "Buddy" from the Christmas movie Elf really paid off. Not only did Furst become a fan favorite by participating, he helped raise a ton of food over the last three years.
On Sunday, Purdue hosted its "Food Drive" game, in which fans would received a "Caleb the Elf" poster in exchange for five canned food items. It was a major success again this year, with fans brining non-perishable food items to Mackey Arena by the bagful.
After this year's donations were counted, Purdue announced that fans helped donate nearly 40,000 pounds of food for Food Finders, a local food bank, over the past three years. That resulted in more than 50,000 meals for local families in need.
Purdue has been promoting Furst as "Buddy" since his sophomore year (2022-23 season).
With Furst graduating after this season, it will be the last time fans get to see him play the beloved "Buddy" character. But don't worry, the legend will live forever.
This week, Purdue put together every clip that Furst filmed over the last three years, creating a short "Caleb the Elf" movie. Here's the video Purdue put together for fans to enjoy this holiday season, and in the future.
