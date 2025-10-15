Purdue's Matt Painter to Receive Prestigious Coaching Award
Purdue head coach Matt Painter has been named the recipient of the 2026 Legends of Coaching Award. It is part of the John R. Wooden Award weekend in Los Angeles. The longtime leader of the Boilermakers will receive the honor next April.
According to PurdueSports.com, the Legends of Coaching Award "recognizes coaches who exemplify Coach Wooden’s high standard of coaching success and personal integrity. The award, established by the Wooden Award Board in 1999, selects honorees based on character, success on the court, graduation rates of student-athletes in their basketball programs, coaching philosophy, and alignment with the goals of the John R. Wooden Award."
Painter is entering his 21st season as the head coach at Purdue. In that time, he has compiled a 471-215 record and has guided the Boilermakers to 16 NCAA Tournament appearances. Purdue has won five Big Ten championships, a pair of Big Ten Tournament titles, and reached the National Championship Game in 2024.
The Boilers have hit a 30-win total twice under Painter, doing so in the 2017-18 and 2023-24 seasons. He is also a five-time Big Ten Coach of the Year.
Painter will be honored at the Los Angeles Athletic Club on April 10, as other Wooden Award winners and All-Americans are recognized.
Wooden was a graduate of Purdue and was an All-American three times with the program. He also helped lead the team to the 1932 national championship.
Painter credits Keady for success
One of the things that has set Purdue apart is its family-like culture. Painter could take a lot of credit for that, but instead, he praises his coach in West Lafayette, Gene Keady.
"I'm fortunate, because it was his blueprint, not just for coaching and teaching, but for a program," Painter said at Big Ten Media Days. "He would always talk about that. You can have a good team, but can you have a good program? Do you have discipline? Do you graduate your players? Do they come back? That's what you see now."
The latest example of Purdue's family-like atmosphere came in August, when the program hosted its semi-annual Alumni Game. Many former players showed up and played a game at Mackey Arena in front of thousands of fans.
It wasn't just special for those players, but for Painter and Keady, as well.
"It's special, especially in today's world, with everyone moving, we do have a basketball family," Painter said. "For Coach Keady, at 89 years old, to be able to see all those faces ... it's a special deal."
