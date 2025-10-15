Did Andy Katz Disrespect Purdue's Fletcher Loyer in Latest Top-10 List?
Everyone on Purdue's roster is focusing on the team goal of winning a national championship at the end of the season. But if senior guard Fletcher Loyer needs a little added motivation, he might have received it from college basketball analyst Andy Katz on Wednesday.
Katz released a list of his top-10 three-point shooters entering the 2025-26 season. Loyer, who has been a sharp-shooting specialist in West Lafayette, did not appear on the list.
Loyer has shot the three-ball at a 44.4% clip over the last two seasons, averaging 1.6 makes as a sophomore during the 2023-24 campaign and making 2.1 threes per game last season. In his three-year career at Purdue, Loyer has made 197 shots from distance at a 40% clip.
Those figures weren't good enough to make Katz's list. So, who was on the list? Here's the top 10 that he released on Tuesday, along with their three-point percentage from the 2024-25 season:
- Tyler Lundblade, Belmont (48.1%)
- Solo Ball, UConn (41.4%)
- Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State (34.5%)
- Abdi Bashir, Kansas State (38.3%)
- Obi Agbim, Baylor (43.7%)
- Alex Chaikin, UC-San Diego (47.9%)
- Honor Huff, West Virginia (41.6%)
- CJ Luster, UNC-Wilmington (42.1%)
- Isaac McKneely, Louisville (42.1%)
- Kam Craft, Georgia Tech (43.1%)
Only two players on that list — Lundblade and Chaikin — had higher three-point percentages than Loyer last season. There are also two sub-.400 shooters on the list.
Interesting, to say the least.
Three-point percentage isn't the only indicator of a great three-point shooter. However, Loyer has been incredibly efficient throughout his career on a highly-productive offensive team. It is surprising that the Purdue senior was not included on this list.
Loyer plans to be more aggressive
Maybe he didn't make Katz's top-10 list in the preseason, but Loyer will have a lot of opportunities to prove he's one of the best shooters in the country this season.
During an interview with Field of 68, Loyer said the coaching staff and his teammate, senior guard Braden Smith, have urged him to be more aggressive when it comes to shooting.
"Braden gets on me a lot when I pump-fake my threes," Loyer said. "So, taking the ones that are there, getting the shot off quicker, and being more ready to shoot coming off screens. We talked a lot about analytics and the only way I can be more efficient is take more threes."
That's every shooter's dream, isn't it? Getting the green light to fire away from deep.
It doesn't mean that Loyer is going to start chucking shots up at the rim every time down the court, but when he gets a look, he's going to fire away.
"I trust myself too much to make another play," Loyer said. "Sometimes the best play is just for me to shoot it."
