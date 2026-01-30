Purdue Continues to Slide in Latest NCAA Bracket Projection

Before the 2025-26 season tipped off, Purdue was penciled in as a strong candidate to have the No. 1 overall seed for the NCAA Tournament. Now, as February approaches, the Boilermakers are 17-4 on the season and are trying to keep themselves in position to earn a top-four seed for March Madness.

After suffering a third straight loss on Tuesday, college basketball and bracket analyst Michael DeCourcy has Purdue listed as a four-seed in his latest projection, which was released on Friday.

DeCourcy has Purdue as the No. 4 seed in the East Region. That No. 1 seed in that region is currently UConn. It would mean that, should the Boilermakers reach the Sweet 16, they would travel to Washington, D.C.

Here's a look at the full East Region bracket per DeCourcy's latest projections:

East Region

Purdue Boilermakers center Oscar Cluff (45) drives past UCLA Bruins forward Xavier Booker (1). | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

No. 1 UConn vs. No. 16 Vermont/Maryland-Eastern Shore

No. 8 Miami (Ohio) vs. No. 9 USC

No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 13 Troy

No. 5 Florida vs. No. 12 Yaloe

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 UT-Arlington

No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 11 George Mason/Virginia Tech

No. 7 SMU vs. No. 10 Georgia

No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 15 Winthrop

Purdue can still bounce back

Purdue Boilermakers guard C.J. Cox (0) shoots a three-pointer. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Most programs would be celebrating a projection as a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. But Purdue has ambitions of reaching the Final Four and winning a national championship. It would like to put itself in the best shape possible to accomplish those goals.

The Boilermakers sit 17-4 on the season and are 7-3 in Big Ten play. It's been a disappointing stretch for Purdue, especially after winning the first seven games in the league. Consecutive losses to UCLA, Illinois and Indiana have been setbacks over the last two weeks.

But there's good news for Purdue: it still has plenty of opportunities to add quality wins to its resumé.

With 10 games to play, Purdue still has matchups against No. 5 Nebraska (Feb. 10), Iowa (Feb. 14), No. 3 Michigan (Feb. 17), No. 7 Michigan State (Feb. 26) and Wisconsin (March 7). It can really bolster its

resumé and climb up the seed lines in the final month of the season.

First, though, the Boilermakers simply need to get back into the win column. Their next opportunity comes on Sunday, traveling to College Park to play Maryland. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS.

