Purdue Faces New Challenge in First Road Game vs. No. 15 Marquette
Less than two weeks into the college basketball season, Purdue proved it could beat a big-time opponent in front of its home crowd. The Boilermakers defeated No. 2 Alabama 87-78 last Friday, improving to 4-0 on the season. Now, it's time to find out if that success will travel on the road.
The sixth-ranked Boilermakers travel to Milwaukee for another ranked matchup, taking on No. 15 Marquette. This will be the third straight season the two teams have met, with Purdue winning each of the last two contests.
As well as Purdue played in Friday's win over Alabama, coach Matt Painter says his team has to be even more locked in if it expects to leave Milwaukee with a victory.
"We've got to play better than we did against Alabama if we expect to beat Marquette on the road," Painter said on Monday. "You've got to get the guys that have been there before not to talk about winning on the road — show them how you win on the road. Show that mental and physical toughness."
The Boilers had arguably their best performance of the year against the Crimson Tide. They shot 56.3% from 3-point range and finished the game with just three turnovers. Four players scored in double figures, led by Trey Kaufman-Renn with 26 points and Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith each added 17. Freshman CJ Cox provided a big spark off the bench, scoring 11.
But Painter was insistent after the win over Alabama that his team would have to play better to win a game against a high-caliber opponent. He also explained that games like the one Tuesday night against Marquette are the reasons why he schedules charity exhibition games on the road.
"Our next game is on the road and it's going to be difficult. It's just different on the road," he said on Friday. "That's why we played Creighton. That's why we played Arkansas (last year), because we don't want that to be our first road game. We want it to be our second road game, even though the first one doesn't count. The experience counts and the lessons count. That's what helps you more than anything.
"To be able to play somebody as good as Marquette on their home court, now you see where you are. Whether you win by 20, lose by 20, or it's a close game, you're going to learn some things about your team and you're going to get better from it."
For guys like Loyer, Smith, Kaufman-Renn, Myles Colvin and Cam Heide, playing on the road is nothing new. Sure, it's the first time this season the Boilermakers don't have the benefit of a Mackey Arena crowd behind them, but they're accustomed to games outside of West Lafayette.
The one potential concern is how freshmen like Cox, Gicarri Harris and Raleigh Burgess handle the challenge. But their teammates have already instilled plenty of confidence in the rookies.
"Even in the Alabama game, you can tell the freshmen, when they came into the game, they play really confidently," Kaufman-Renn said. "I don't think (playing on the road) will be an issue at all, really. I think they'll be as prepared as anybody."
