Purdue Catapults Into Top-10 of Associated Press Poll After 4-0 Start

Purdue has jumped up to No. 6 in the Associated Press poll, seven spots ahead of where it was ranked a week ago. The Boilers are 4-0 and pulled off a huge win over Alabama on Friday.

Dustin Schutte

Purdue Boilermakers guard Myles Colvin (5) defends against Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears (1)
Purdue Boilermakers guard Myles Colvin (5) defends against Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears (1) / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
Purdue made a big jump in the latest Associated Press poll following last week's 87-78 victory over Alabama. That win put the Boilermakers at 4-0 on the season and gave Matt Painter's squad its first marquee win of the 2024-25 season.

The Boilermakers were ranked No. 13 in last week's AP poll but have jumped all the way up to No. 6 this week. The Crimson Tide were ranked No. 2 at the time Purdue beat them.

To start the season, Purdue has wins over Alabama, Yale, Northern Kentucky and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. The Boilers have two games this week, playing No. 15 Marquette and Marshall.

Here's a look at the latest Associated Press poll.

College basketball Associated Press Poll (Nov. 18)

  1. Kansas Jayhawks (4-0)
  2. UConn Huskies (3-0)
  3. Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-0)
  4. Auburn Tigers (3-0)
  5. Iowa State Cyclones (2-0)
  6. Purdue Boilermakers (4-0)
  7. Houston Cougars (2-1)
  8. Alabama Crimson Tide (3-1)
  9. Kentucky Wildcats (3-0)
  10. North Carolina Tar Heels (2-1)
  11. Tennessee Volunteers (4-0)
  12. Duke Blue Devils (3-1)
  13. Baylor Bears (3-1)
  14. Creighton Bluejays (4-0)
  15. Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0)
  16. Indiana Hoosiers (3-0)
  17. Arizona Wildcats (2-1)
  18. Cincinnati Bearcats (3-0)
  19. Wisconsin Badgers (4-0)
  20. Arkansas Razorbacks (2-1)
  21. Florida Gators (4-0)
  22. St. John's Red Storm (4-0)
  23. Texas A&M Aggies (3-1)
  24. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-0)
  25. Illinois Fighting Illini (3-0)

Others receiving votes: Texas Tech (109); Ole Miss (103); Xavier (89); BYU (27); UCF (21); Texas (17); VCU (17); Michigan State (16); Mississippi State (15); Ohio State (13); Miami (10); Pitt (9); Oregon (7); Memphis (6); Penn State (4); Providence (4); Utah State (3); Kansas State (3); Clemson (2); Furman (2); Arizona State (2); Michigan (1); Hofstra (1); Maryland (1).

