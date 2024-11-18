Purdue Catapults Into Top-10 of Associated Press Poll After 4-0 Start
Purdue made a big jump in the latest Associated Press poll following last week's 87-78 victory over Alabama. That win put the Boilermakers at 4-0 on the season and gave Matt Painter's squad its first marquee win of the 2024-25 season.
The Boilermakers were ranked No. 13 in last week's AP poll but have jumped all the way up to No. 6 this week. The Crimson Tide were ranked No. 2 at the time Purdue beat them.
To start the season, Purdue has wins over Alabama, Yale, Northern Kentucky and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. The Boilers have two games this week, playing No. 15 Marquette and Marshall.
Here's a look at the latest Associated Press poll.
College basketball Associated Press Poll (Nov. 18)
- Kansas Jayhawks (4-0)
- UConn Huskies (3-0)
- Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-0)
- Auburn Tigers (3-0)
- Iowa State Cyclones (2-0)
- Purdue Boilermakers (4-0)
- Houston Cougars (2-1)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (3-1)
- Kentucky Wildcats (3-0)
- North Carolina Tar Heels (2-1)
- Tennessee Volunteers (4-0)
- Duke Blue Devils (3-1)
- Baylor Bears (3-1)
- Creighton Bluejays (4-0)
- Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0)
- Indiana Hoosiers (3-0)
- Arizona Wildcats (2-1)
- Cincinnati Bearcats (3-0)
- Wisconsin Badgers (4-0)
- Arkansas Razorbacks (2-1)
- Florida Gators (4-0)
- St. John's Red Storm (4-0)
- Texas A&M Aggies (3-1)
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-0)
- Illinois Fighting Illini (3-0)
Others receiving votes: Texas Tech (109); Ole Miss (103); Xavier (89); BYU (27); UCF (21); Texas (17); VCU (17); Michigan State (16); Mississippi State (15); Ohio State (13); Miami (10); Pitt (9); Oregon (7); Memphis (6); Penn State (4); Providence (4); Utah State (3); Kansas State (3); Clemson (2); Furman (2); Arizona State (2); Michigan (1); Hofstra (1); Maryland (1).
