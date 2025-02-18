Purdue Falls a Seed Line in Multiple 2025 NCAA Tournament Bracket Projections
Although Purdue was tabbed as a No. 2 seed during the Bracket Preview Show on CBS on Saturday, back-to-back losses from the Boilermakers has dropped them down a seed line, according to several bracket analysts.
This week, a number of bracket analysts covering college basketball provided updated projections for the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Purdue is currently slotted as a No. 3 seed among most analysts.
Purdue currently owns a 19-7 record and is 11-4 in the Big Ten. The Boilers still have Michigan State, Indiana, UCLA, Rutgers and Illinois remaining on the schedule. There are plenty of opportunities for Matt Painter's team to climb back into the conversation for a No. 2 seed.
Below are Purdue's latest March Madness projections from some of the top bracket analysts covering the sport: Mike DeCourcy (FOX Sports), Andy Katz (NCAA.com), Joe Lunardi (ESPN), Jerry Palm (CBS Sports) and Field of 68:
- DeCourcy: No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Chattanooga (South Region)
- Katz: No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Jacksonville State (Midwest Region)
- Lunardi: No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Jacksonville State (West Region)
- Palm: No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Chattanooga (South Region)
- Field of 68: No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Montana (East Region)
