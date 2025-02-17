How to Watch No. 13 Purdue vs. No. 14 Michigan State in Big Ten Showdown
A battle between two of the best teams in the Big Ten is on the docket Tuesday night, when No. 13 Purdue travels to East Lansing for a showdown with No. 14 Michigan State. Although both have hit a bit of a rough patch over the last week or so, the Boilermakers and Spartans are alive in the race for a Big Ten title.
Purdue enters Tuesday night's game having lost its last two games, while Michigan State has suffered losses in three of its last five contests. A win is critical for both teams in order to stay in the hunt for a regular season conference title.
There's plenty at stake on Tuesday night in East Lansing. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup between Purdue and Michigan State.
How to watch No. 13 Purdue vs. No. 14 Michigan State
- Who: No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers (19-7, 11-4 in Big Ten) vs. No. 14 Michigan State Spartans (20-5, 11-3 in Big Ten)
- What: Big Ten Conference game
- When: Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich. (14,797).
- TV: Peacock/NBC Sports App
- TV Announcers: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst), Caroline Pineda (reporter).
- Radio: Boilermaker Sports Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette/West Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM Channel 208 or 196; View all listings: CLICK HERE.
- Radio Announcers: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).
- Purdue's 2023-24 season: Purdue finished with an overall record of 34-5, which included a 17-3 mark in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers won the Big Ten regular season championship for a second consecutive season and reached the National Championship Game of the NCAA Tournament, falling to UConn.
- Michigan State's 2023-24 season: Michigan State concluded last season with a 20-15 mark and a 10-10 record in Big Ten play. The Spartans dropped four of their final five regular season games, yet still reached the NCAA Tournament as a No. 9 seed. They reached the second round of the tournament before falling to North Carolina.
- Michigan State coach: Tom Izzo, 30th season at Michigan State (727-300).
- Purdue coach: Matt Painter, 20th season at Purdue (466-210).
- Series history: Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Michigan State 77-56.
Rankings
- Associated Press: Purdue is ranked No. 13; Michigan State is ranked No. 14.
- USA Today Coaches: Purdue is ranked No. 14; Michigan State is ranked No. 13.
- KenPom: Purdue is ranked No. 10; Michigan State is ranked No. 17.
- NET: Purdue is ranked No. 13; Michigan State is ranked No. 21.
Michigan State Spartans 2024-25 roster
- Key returnees (2024-25 stats): Jaden Akins (13.2 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.6 apg); Tre Holloman (8.5 ppg, 3.9 apg, 2.0 apg); Coen Carr (8.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg); Jaxon Kohler (8.2 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 1.3 apg); Jeremy Fears Jr. (7.3 ppg, 6.0 apg, 38.1% 3-pt); Xavier Booker (6.0 ppg, 2.7 rpg); Carson Cooper (5.0 ppg, 4.8 rpg).
- Key departures (2023-24 stats): Tyson Walker (18.4 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.9 spg); Malik Hall (12.7 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 1.9 apg); AJ Hoggard (10.7 ppg, 5.2 apg, 3.1 rpg); Mady Sissoko (3.3 ppg, 5.1 rpg).
- Key newcomers (2024-25 stats): Jase Richardson (10.3 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 37.9% 3-pt); Frankie Fidler (7.7 ppg, 3.6 rpg); Szymon Zapala (5.0 ppg, 4.3 rpg).
Purdue Boilermakers 2024-25 roster
- Key returnees (2024-25 stats): Braden Smith (16.0 ppg, 8.8 apg, 4.7 rpg, 2.4 spg); Fletcher Loyer (13.9 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 45.3% 3-pt); Trey Kaufman-Renn (19.4 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 2.5 apg); Myles Colvin (5.1 ppg, 2.6 rpg); Cam Heide (4.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg); Caleb Furst (5.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg).
- Key departures (2023-24 stats): Zach Edey (25.2 ppg, 12.2 rpg); Lance Jones (12.5 ppg); Mason Gillis (6.5 ppg).
- Key Newcomers (2024-25 stats): Gicarri Harris (3.7 ppg, 1.6 rpg); Raleigh Burgess (2.4 ppg, 1.5 rpg); CJ Cox (6.6 ppg, 2.8 rpg); Daniel Jacobsen (injured, out for season).
Meet the coaches
- Tom Izzo, Michigan State: The second-longest tenured active coach in college basketball, Izzo is a legend at Michigan State. Over the course of his 30 seasons in East Lansing, he's guided the Spartans to 10 Big Ten regular season titles, six Big Ten Tournament championships, eight Final Four appearances and a national championship (2000). His 2000 national championship is still the last Big Ten team to win a title. Earlier this season, Izzo surpassed Indiana icon Bob Knight as the all-time leader in conference victories. He's amassed over 700 wins in his career and will be headed to the Hall of Fame whenever he decides to call it a career. Although Izzo has been around a long time, his list of stops as a coach is a short one. He began as a high school coach in 1977 and quickly got a job at Northern Michigan — his alma mater — in 1979. In 1983, Izzo joined Jud Heathcote's staff at Michigan State, where he remained an assistant until 1995. He then became the head coach of the program in 1995.
- Matt Painter, Purdue: Painter is in his 20th season as the coach of the Boilermakers and is one of the Big Ten's longest-tenured and most successful head coaches. He's led the program to five Big Ten regular season championships, two Big Ten Tournament titles and 15 NCAA Tournament appearances in his first 19 years. Painter is also a five-time Big Ten Coach of the Year. In 2024, Painter led Purdue to its first Final Four appearance since 1980 and first trip to the National Championship Game since 1969. Painter, a Purdue alum, played under legendary coach Gene Keady from 1989-93. He spent one year as the head coach at Southern Illinois (2003-04) before being named associated head coach on Keady's staff in the 2004-05 season.
