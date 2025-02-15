March Madness 2025: NCAA Tournament Selection Committee Reveals Purdue's Current Seed
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — With a month until March Madness, Purdue is currently sitting in a pretty good spot. Saturday afternoon, the Boilermakers were tabbed as a No. 2 seed by the selection committee during the CBS March Madness Bracket Preview Show.
On Saturday, the selection committee's current top-16 seeds were unveiled for the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The show aired just before the start of a top-20 Big Ten showdown between No. 7 Purdue and No. 16 Wisconsin.
Purdue was labeled as a No. 2 seed and is in the Midwest Region. Should the Boilermakers reach the Sweet 16, they would play in Indianapolis. The No. 1 seed in the bracket is Alabama, a team that Purdue defeated 87-78 at Mackey Arena back in November.
Entering Saturday's game against Wisconsin, Purdue was 19-6 and 11-3 in Big Ten play. The Boilers are chasing a third consecutive Big Ten regular season championship.
Below is a look at the top-16 seeds the selection committee unveiled on Saturday.
South Region (Atlanta)
- Auburn Tigers (No. 1 overall seed)
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Wisconsin Badgers
- Texas Tech Red Raiders
Midwest Region (Indianapolis)
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Iowa State Cyclones
- Kansas Jayhawks
East Region (Newark, N.J.)
- Duke Blue Devils
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Arizona Wildcats
- St. John's Red Storm
West Regional (San Francisco)
- Florida Gators
- Houston Cougars
- Kentucky Wildcats
- Michigan Wolverines
