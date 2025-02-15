Boilermakers Country

March Madness 2025: NCAA Tournament Selection Committee Reveals Purdue's Current Seed

In Saturday's March Madness Bracket Preview on CBS, Purdue was listed as a No. 2 seed and in the Midwest Region, which will be held in Indianapolis.

Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) and Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) box out
Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) and Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) box out / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — With a month until March Madness, Purdue is currently sitting in a pretty good spot. Saturday afternoon, the Boilermakers were tabbed as a No. 2 seed by the selection committee during the CBS March Madness Bracket Preview Show.

On Saturday, the selection committee's current top-16 seeds were unveiled for the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The show aired just before the start of a top-20 Big Ten showdown between No. 7 Purdue and No. 16 Wisconsin.

Purdue was labeled as a No. 2 seed and is in the Midwest Region. Should the Boilermakers reach the Sweet 16, they would play in Indianapolis. The No. 1 seed in the bracket is Alabama, a team that Purdue defeated 87-78 at Mackey Arena back in November.

Entering Saturday's game against Wisconsin, Purdue was 19-6 and 11-3 in Big Ten play. The Boilers are chasing a third consecutive Big Ten regular season championship.

Below is a look at the top-16 seeds the selection committee unveiled on Saturday.

South Region (Atlanta)

  1. Auburn Tigers (No. 1 overall seed)
  2. Texas A&M Aggies
  3. Wisconsin Badgers
  4. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Midwest Region (Indianapolis)

  1. Alabama Crimson Tide
  2. Purdue Boilermakers
  3. Iowa State Cyclones
  4. Kansas Jayhawks

East Region (Newark, N.J.)

  1. Duke Blue Devils
  2. Tennessee Volunteers
  3. Arizona Wildcats
  4. St. John's Red Storm

West Regional (San Francisco)

  1. Florida Gators
  2. Houston Cougars
  3. Kentucky Wildcats
  4. Michigan Wolverines

