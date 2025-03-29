Purdue Fans, Media React to Late-Game Officiating in Loss to Houston in Sweet 16
INDIANAPOLIS — Some questionable calls went against Purdue late in Friday night's Sweet 16 game against Houston and fans weren't too happy with the officials. Plenty let their feelings be known on social media.
There were multiple questionable calls down the stretch, but one proved to be fatal to Purdue's season. With time dwindling down, Houston's Milos Uzan had the ball in his hands and was ready to make a game-winning play. However, before he attempted a shot, he appeared to shove Braden Smith to the ground, fully extending his arm.
No foul was called, Uzan missed the shot and the ball was knocked out of bounds with Houston retaining possession. The Cougars then won the game on the ensuing inbounds play, with Uzan scoring with 0.8 seconds remaining.
Before diving into the fan reaction, here was the play:
I'm not an official — for good reason — but it's probably fair to say they missed that one. Needless to say, fans weren't too pleased with the no-call. But they weren't alone, plenty of media weighed in, too.
Here are just some of the responses.
Those are just a few examples of how social media handled that critical moment in the game. Instead of an offensive foul and potential overtime, Purdue's season came to an end.
The Boilermakers end the year with a 24-12 record and reached the Sweet 16 for the sixth time in eight seasons.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
PURDUE LOSES TO HOUSTON: Houston's Milos Uzan scored on an inbounds play with 0.8 seconds to go to give the Cougars a stunning 62-60 win over Purdue in the Midwest Regional semifinals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, ruining a thrilling Boilermakers comeback. CLICK HERE
SMITH JOINS ELITE COMPANY: Braden Smith dished out his 300th assist of the season in Friday's Sweet 16 game against Houston, becoming just the fourth player in college basketball history to do. CLICK HERE
GAME BLOG: No. 4 Purdue plays No. 1 Houston in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. Follow the live blog for in-game updates throughout the night. CLICK HERE