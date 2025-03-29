LIVE BLOG: Follow Along as No. 4 Purdue plays No. 1 Houston in Sweet 16
INDIANAPOLIS — No. 4 seed Purdue and No. 1 seed Houston are set to go head-to-head in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in Indianapolis, both hoping to extend their season for at least another day.
Tipoff is late, with an approximate start time currently set at 10:09 p.m. ET. The game will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis, giving the Boilermakers somewhat of a homecourt advantage.
Follow along throughout the night as we provide updates throughout the game as Purdue takes on Houston.
*All times will be ET.
9:58 PM — Purdue and Houston take the floor for pregame warmups at Lucas Oil Stadium.
9:55 PM — Game 1 ends at Lucas Oil Stadium and No. 2 seed Tennessee defeats No. 3 seed Kentucky 78-65 to advance to the Elite Eight. They will play the winner of No. 1 Houston and No. 4 Purdue on Sunday.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
BOILERS PREPARE FOR LATE TIPOFF: Last week, Purdue played in the early games of the NCAA Tournament. On Friday, tipoff is set for 10:09 p.m. ET vs. Houston. How are Braden Smith and the Boilers handling the late start time? CLICK HERE
TOM BREW COLUMN: Purdue has advanced to the Sweet 16, and No. 1 seed Houston awaits on Friday night in the regional semifinals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Cougars have the nation's best defense and will make life difficult for the Boilermakers' scorers. CLICK HERE
PURDUE NEEDS TO FIRE AWAY: Purdue's role players are going to have to stay "shot ready" and not pass up good looks in Friday's Sweet 16 game against Houston, a top-notch defensive team. CLICK HERE
PAINTER'S THOUGHTFUL RESPONSE: Purdue coach Matt Painter was asked about the impact of NIL and the transfer portal on college basketball. His response provided some incredible insight. CLICK HERE