Purdue Fans Overtake Pacific Northwest in Road Trips to Washington, Oregon
Purdue fans are known as some of the most loyal, rowdy and well traveled in college basketball. That was on full display last week when the Boilermakers made their two-game West Coast trip to Washington and Oregon.
During both games, it was evident that a large portion of both Alaska Airlines Arena (Washington) and Matthew Knight Arena (Oregon) were occupied by Purdue fans. Their cheers could be heard in the arenas as well as the television broadcasts.
Listen to the reaction from Alaska Airlines Arena when Purdue junior guard Braden Smith buried this clutch 3-pointer in the second half, providing the Boilers with a major spark.
Chants of "Let's go Boilers" could also be heard near the end of the game as Purdue was putting the finishing touches on a 69-58 victory over the Huskies Wednesday night.
On Saturday, Purdue fans also filled up Matthew Knight Arena for a top-20 showdown between the Boilers and Oregon.
With Purdue holding a 59-48 lead against the Ducks, chants of "Boiler up," and "Let's go Boilers" were echoing throughout the venue. It helped the Boilermakers secure a 65-58 victory.
It's certainly advantageous to feel like you're playing a home game even when you're 2,000 miles away from your home court.
Purdue went 2-0 on the West Coast trip, defeating both Washington and Oregon to improve to 7-1 in Big Ten play. It gave those Boilermaker fans in attendance a lot to cheer about this weekend.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
ALTMAN CREDITS PURDUE DEFENSE: Oregon's offense struggled in Saturday's loss to Purdue, but coach Dana Altman also gave plenty of credit to the Boilermakers' defensive effort. CLICK HERE
WHAT PAINTER SAID: No. 17 Purdue picked up another important road win on Saturday, defeating No. 13 Oregon in Eugene. Here's everything coach Matt Painter said after the game. CLICK HERE
PURDUE LEANS ON TREY KAUFMAN-RENN: Trey Kaufman-Renn had his second double-double of the season, leading No. 17 Purdue to a win over No. 13 Oregon and extending the win streak to seven games. CLICK HERE