Purdue Focused on Fixing Defensive Flaws Ahead of Showdown with Michigan State
When Purdue went through a stretch of winning 11-of-12 games between late December and early February, the defensive end was the key to success. Now, the Boilermakers have lost two straight games — falling to Michigan and Wisconsin — and are pointing to their shortcomings on that side of the court.
Purdue really struggled on the defensive end in Saturday's 94-84 loss to the Badgers. Wisconsin made 20-fo-22 shots from inside the arc and shot above 60% for the game. It's something the Boilermakers have to address heading into Tuesday night's game against Michigan State.
Where Purdue struggled most on Saturday was stopping the basketball, allowing Wisconsin to get into the painted area. Coach Matt Painter says his team has to do a better job of staying in front of Michigan state.
"We have to be better on the basketball. We can't get beat as bad as we got beat the other night and expect to have positive results. There has to be points where we're giving resistance there where we're making them score over us. When people are constantly getting angles ... that's where we have to do a better job."
Yes, Wisconsin's John Tonje, John Blackwell and Max Klesmit can drive the basketball well, but it wasn't simply a talent issue in Saturday's game. Freshman Gicarri Harris said some of Purdue's struggles came down to simple things — things that have been talked about since the beginning of the season.
"Defensively, containing the ball," Harris said. "There were times when we didn't talk that led to them getting a three-point shot up. They made us pay for it. There were a couple of times — one time I didn't box out — I could have gotten the rebound and pushed it, but instead they got the offensive rebound and hit a three. There was one time when Trey dove on the floor but I didn't dive ... we could have gotten the ball that possession.
"We just have to communicate more, guard our man and have more defensive pride."
Michigan State is going to pose similar threats to Purdue on Tuesday night. The guard play of Jaden Akins, Jase Richardson and Tre Holloman is going to be tough on the Boilermakers.
Taking care of the basketball, taking good shots and not allowing the Spartans to get into transition is going to be a major factor in East Lansing. So, too, is Purdue's fight on the glass.
"I think that's going to be an important part of the game, getting back and getting our defense set," Painter said. "We're going to be in some rotations, just like anybody will be in rotations when they help, but it can't be extreme. When it's extreme, when the shot goes up, they're going to make some of them but they're going to get some back. They're one of the best rebounding teams in the country."
