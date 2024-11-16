Purdue Freshman CJ Cox Steps Up in Game's Biggest Moment in Win Over Alabama
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Alabama looked like it was about to pull away. With 11 minutes to go in the game, the Crimson Tide took a 65-59 advantage after a 3-point shot from Aden Holloway. Then CJ Cox caught fire.
With Purdue needing a spark, Cox provided a big one. Coming off a screen set by Trey Kaufman-Renn, the freshman made his first 3-pointer of the night, getting fouled on the play and giving the Boilermakers a shot at a four-point play. He missed the free throw, but hitting that shot from distance was the start of a nine-point flurry.
Cox hit two more 3-pointers, both off of screens from Trey Kaufman-Renn, and altered the course of the game. It was part of a 13-0 run Purdue put together. In a matter of two minutes, Purdue took a six-point deficit and turned it into a seven-point advantage.
"The difference in the game, the swing of the game, was CJ Cox checking in," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "He ignited it ... even though he missed that free throw, he had a run where he scored nine points in about a minute. I thought that swing right there got the crowd into it."
After that flurry of triples from Cox, Alabama was never able to recover. Purdue held the advantage the rest of the game, posting an 87-78 win over Alabama. The Boilermakers improved to 4-0 on the season and notched their 39th consecutive win against a nonconference opponent in the regular season. Seven of those victories have come against teams ranked in the top-10.
Stepping into these moments as a true freshman isn't an easy task. But Cox has been a confident player since he arrived on Purdue's campus. It's just been a matter of being more aggressive on the offensive end.
"(Assistant coach) PJ (Thompson) has been telling me to look for my shot," Cox said. "That's something I've been working on throughout the season. So, when I was open, I felt like I needed to let it fly. When I hit the first one, I knew I would shoot the next one."
Entering Friday's came, Cox was averaging just five points per game. He didn't shoot the ball a lot against Alabama, but he was efficient. The freshman ended the night with 11 points, making four-of-five shots from the floor and connecting on all three of his attempts from behind the arc.
Cox's veteran teammates were happy to see him come through in a big moment.
"It's unreal," Loyer said. "He competes every day in practice, so that was expected. He made shots on us all summer. Shots you just shake your head at and are like, 'Man, how'd he make that?' He came in ready to go, not afraid of the moment and knocked down four huge shots, but three that really sparked us in the second half."
Cox had never seen a game played in Mackey Arena before the season started. And though he had played in three regular season games in the iconic venue, he had never experienced that type of atmosphere.
He could've been tentative. He could've been afraid. It would have been understandable. But on Friday night, Cox showed everyone the skill that impressed Painter during the recruiting process.
"He can make pull-ups," Painter said. "He's one of those guys, when he makes one, he's instantly hot. Or at least he thinks he's instantly hot. That's all that matters."
Related stories on Purdue basketball
CJ COX BRINGS DOWN THE HOUSE: Purdue freshman CJ Cox stepped up in a big-time moment, making three straight shots from 3-point range to give the Boilermakers an edge vs. Alabama. CLICK HERE
OATS COMPLIMENTARY OF PURDUE: Alabama coach Nate Oats had high praise for Matt Painter and Purdue's program, calling it "arguably the best" in college basketball over the last five seasons. CLICK HERE