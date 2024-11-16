WATCH: Purdue's CJ Cox Brings Down the House With 3 Straight 3-Pointers vs. Alabama
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The moment wasn't too big for Purdue freshman CJ Cox. In a pivotal moment in Friday night's game against No. 2 Alabama, the young guard delivered.
Cox delivered a trio of 3-pointers midway through the second half, part of a 13-0 Purdue run and giving the Boilermakers a lead over Alabama. It was an impressive display of shooting from the freshman.
Cox's third straight three-pointer nearly blew the roof off of Mackey Arena, with the crowd exploding when he gave the Boilermakers a seven-point advantage.
Cox entered Friday night's game averaging 5.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He certainly delivered his best performance in a Purdue uniform, to date, on Friday.
