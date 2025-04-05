Purdue Guard Braden Smith Adds National Award to Collection of Accolades
All season long, Purdue guard Braden Smith proved to the country that he was the best point guard in college basketball. On Saturday, the rising senior was recognized for his incredible 2024-25 campaign.
Smith was named the winner of the Bob Cousy Award, presented to the best point guard in the nation. The Westfield, Ind. native adds the national honor to his laundry list of accolades for the past season.
It's just the latest award for Smith, who was also named the Big Ten Player of the Year and was a first-team All-American selection. The guard is also one of four finalists for the Naismith Men's College Player of the Year award, along with Cooper Flagg (Duke), Johni Broome (Auburn) and Walter Clayton Jr. (Florida).
Smith concluded the season averaging 15.8 points, 8.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game for the Boilermakers. His assist-per-game average ranked second nationally, behind only Gonzaga's Ryan Nembhard.
Not only did Smith rake in a pile of awards and accolades this season, he also reached a number of impressive milestones. In his junior season, Smith surpasses 1,000 career points, 500 career rebounds and passed Bruce Parkinson to become Purdue's all-time assist leader.
With one year of eligibility remaining, Smith will be remembered as one of the greatest point guards in the history of Purdue basketball.
Smith helped guide Purdue to a 24-12 record during the 2024-25 season, which included a trip to the Sweet 16 in the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.
