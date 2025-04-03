Former Boilers: Carsen Edwards Breaks Two EuroLeague Records in One Quarter
Carsen Edwards can still light it up at any given moment. The former Purdue superstar proved that in EuroLeague action on Thursday, breaking two league records in FC Bayern's game against Maccabi Tel Aviv.
Remember that incredible run Edwards went on during the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament? He channeled some of that energy on Thursday, scoring 26 points and making eight three-pointers in the third quarter of the game.
And it wasn't as if Edwards was chucking up the ball every time he touched it. He converted on eight-of-10 shots. Maccabi Tel Aviv simply couldn't guard the former Boilermaker.
A lot of teams had that trouble when Edwards was in West Lafayette, too.
Below is the clip of Edwards knocking down shot after shot in EuroLeague action for FC Bayern on Thursday.
Edwards finished the game with 33 points, five assists and four rebounds. Despite his impressive efforts, FC Bayern fell short, falling to Maccabi Tel Aviv 93-90.
This season, Edwards has played in 32 games for FC Bayern, making 28 starts. He's had a really solid year, averaging 19.9 points, 3.3 assists, 2.3 rebounds and a steal per game. He's shooting over 53% from the floor and 34.3% from three-point range.
A few years have passed since Edwards' remarkable March Madness run in 2019, but he hasn't lost his touch. The former Purdue star can still light it up at any given moment.
