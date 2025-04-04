Former Purdue Forward Camden Heide Reportedly Transferring to SEC Program
Former Purdue forward Camden Heide is reportedly headed to the SEC. Per On3's Joe Tipton, Heide has committed to Texas and will have two years of eligibility to use with the Longhorns.
Heide entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal earlier this week after completing his second season with the Boilermakers. He averaged 4.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during his sophomore campaign.
Heide finished the 2024-25 season on a high note at Purdue, playing his best basketball in March Madness. In a 75-63 win over High Point in the opening round, he recorded his first career double-double, scoring 10 points and collecting 11 rebounds.
In the second round win over McNeese, he scored five points and grabbed two rebounds.
Last Friday, Heide scored nine points and grabbed five rebounds in Purdue's Sweet 16 loss to Houston. He connected on two clutch three-pointers, which included a game-tying shot from the corner with just over 30 seconds to play in the second half.
Across his two seasons at Purdue, Heide appeared in 75 career games and averaged 3.9 points and 2.7 rebounds. The 6-foot-7 forward was a three-star prospect out of high school, per 247Sports.
Heide joins a Texas program that finished the 2024-25 campaign with a 19-16 record and lost in the First Four round of the NCAA Tournament. It's also a program undergoing change, as Texas recently hired veteran coach Sean Miller to take over for Rodney Terry.
