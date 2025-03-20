Purdue Guard Braden Smith Makes More NCAA History During Remarkable Junior Season
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Braden Smith continues to make history. On Thursday, the junior guard joined elite company while helping Purdue to a 75-63 victory over High Point in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Smith finished Thursday's game with 20 points, six assists, three rebounds and two steals. With those numbers, the junior guard became just the second player in NCAA history to score 500 points, dish out 275 assists, grab 150 rebounds and record 75 steals in a single season.
The only other player to do it in college basketball's history is Georgia Tech's Kenny Anderson, who accomplished the feat during the 1989-90 campaign.
After Thursday's win over High Point, Smith has now scored 550 points, dished out 293 assists, grabbed 155 rebounds and recorded 76 steals. Anderson finished the 1989-90 season with 721 points, 285 assists, 193 rebounds and 79 steals.
It's been a year full of accomplishments for Smith. He eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for his career and surpassed 500 total rebounds. He also became Purdue's all-time assists leader.
Smith was named the Big Ten Player of the Year for 2025 and was also tabbed as a first-team All-American. Additionally, he is a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award, presented to the top point guard in college basketball.
Smith will have a chance to add to his totals on Saturday, as the Boilermakers will play McNeese State in the second round.
