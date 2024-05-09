Purdue's Fletcher Loyer Will Get More Opportunities, Responsibilities in 2024-25, Coach Matt Painter Says
Fletcher Loyer has made quite an impact on Purdue's program through his first two seasons. He's helped lead the Boilermakers to two Big Ten regular season titles, a Big Ten Tournament crown and a Final Four appearance.
As a two-year starter, it's safe to say Loyer has had plenty of responsibilities at Purdue in his career, especially as only a sophomore. But with such big pieces on their way out — Zach Edey, Lance Jones and Mason Gillis — more things are going to open up for the sharp-shooting guard from Fort Wayne.
Purdue coach Matt Painter says there's going to be even more opportunities coming Loyer's way during the 2024-25 season.
"Fletch has done a lot of things for us. A lot of people don't understand that it's hard sometimes to play off people and he'll have more responsibility next year, more opportunities to score," Painter said in a video posted by Josh Ayen of WANE 15.
"We play a lot off of Braden and his ability to pass the basketball. We played a lot off of Zach and his ability to post up and play from there. You get some things ran for you, but you don't get things ran for you at the level that those guys did. Now, he'll have more of that load. I know as a competitor and a guy who enjoys the fight, he's gonna work towards that and be ready for that."
Through his first two seasons in West Lafayette, Loyer has started in all 74 games for the Boileramkers. He's averaging 10.6 points, 2.2 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game.
Where Loyer saw the biggest improvement in his game last season came behind the 3-point line. As a freshman in 2022-23, he shot just 32.6% from long range. Last year, he knocked down the triple at a 44.4% clip.
As much as Loyer has contributed to Purdue's success over the last two seasons, it sounds like Painter and the Boilermakers will be depending on him even more this coming year.
