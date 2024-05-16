Purdue Basketball Confirms Home-and-Home Series with Marquette
It's official, Purdue and Marquette will be playing a home-and-home series over the next two seasons. The Boilermakers announced the news in a social media post on Thursday.
"Turning into a healthy little rivalry," Purdue's social media team wrote on X. "We continue to play the best schedule in America."
Next season's matchup will be held in Milwaukee on Nov. 19. Purdue will then host Marquette at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. during the 2025-26 season. A date has not been arranged for the return game at this time.
Purdue and Marquette have played four times since the 2017-18 season, with the Boilermakers winning three times. Purdue defeated the Golden Eagles last season in the Maui Invitational 78-75.
During the 2022-23 season, Purdue defeated Marquette at Mackey Arena 75-70. Marquette's lone victory in the last four meetings came during the 2019-20 season, a 65-55 win for the Golden Eagles.
Matt Painter has worked hard to schedule quality nonconference opponents over the years. The 2024-25 season will be no different for the Boilers. Purdue has also solidified a matchup with Texas A&M in the Indy Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Dec. 14.
Purdue is also working towards scheduling a home-and-home series with Alabama over the next two seasons. On Wednesday, the team announced it secured a game against Yale. There will also be a home game against Toledo on the 2024-25 slate.
Purdue finished the 2023-24 season with a Big Ten regular season title and a trip to the national championship. The Boilermakers were 34-5 on the year and went undefeated against nonconference opponents in the regular season for a third straight season.
Marquette ended the year with a 27-10 record and reaching the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament. The Golden Eagles finished Big East play with a 14-6 record, finishing tied for second in the league.
