Purdue Adds Yale to 2024-25 Basketball Schedule
Purdue has added another nonconference opponent to its 2024-25 schedule. Per college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, the Boilermakers will play Yale next season.
This is the latest schedule update for the Boilermakers, who have been active in the offseason in lining up quality nonconference opponents for the upcoming year. Yale finished last season with a 23-10 record and went 11-3 in Ivy League play. The Bulldogs reached the NCAA Tournament and upset Auburn in the first round before falling to San Diego State in the Round of 32.
Purdue and Yale have played three times with the Boilermakers winning all three. The most recent game came in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, with Purdue cruising to a 78-56 win in the opening round.
In addition to Yale, Purdue has also scheduled a matchup with Texas A&M in the Indy Classic, scheduled for Dec. 14. That game will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis.
Purdue has also been working to solidify home-and-home series with Marquette and Alabama, beginning next season. The Golden Eagles reached the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament last year and the Crimson Tide made the Final Four for the first time in program history.
Additionally, Purdue has scheduled a home game against Toledo for Sunday, Dec. 29.
The Boilermakers concluded the 2023-24 season with a 34-5 record and reached the Final Four for the first time since 1980. Purdue has gone three consecutive seasons without losing a regular season nonconference game.
That's a streak coach Matt Painter and the Boilermakers hope to build on heading into the 2024-25 season.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
KELSEY BARLOW JOINS TBT TEAM: Former Purdue guard Kelsey Barlow will suit up for the Men of Mackey for the 2024 TBT. It will mark the former Boilermaker's fourth appearance in the event. CLICK HERE
ZACH EDEY TALKS AT NBA COMBINE: Zach Edey met with reporters on Tuesday at the NBA Scouting Combine in Chicago. Here's what he had to say about his draft status, going through the process and more. CLICK HERE
ZACH EDEY'S DRAFT NIGHT PLANS: Zach Edey doesn't have extravagant plans for the 2024 NBA Draft. Instead, the two-time National Player of the Year wants to spend the night at Purdue with his closest friends. CLICK HERE