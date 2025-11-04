Purdue's Intense Season-Opening Hype Video Has Boilermaker Fans Ready for Tipoff
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The season has finally arrived. After a long wait, Purdue returns to regular season action on Tuesday night, hosting Evansville inside Mackey Arena. It's the first test for the top-ranked Boilermakers, who have their sights set on winning a national championship.
What is the best way to celebrate the return of Purdue basketball? How about by enjoying a minute-long hype video the creative team dropped on Monday evening, 24 hours before the Boilers hit the court.
This hype video has every Purdue fan fired up for a new college basketball season.
Expectations are at a peak in West Lafayette. The Boilermakers are ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press and Coaches polls and are favorites to win a national championship. It's one of the most anticipated seasons in program history.
Purdue's first game against Evansville is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday and will air on Big Ten Network.
Fans fired up over hype video
As you might expect, fans were hyped up after Purdue released the trailer for the season opener against Evansville. Here are some of the best responses to the video from social media:
What a national title would mean to Matt Painter
It's not often that a coach is asked about winning a national title in his first press conference of a new season. That's what happened to Matt Painter on Monday, though. Perhaps that comes with the terrirtory of being the top-ranked team in the country.
So, what would it mean to Painter if the Boilers are able to cut down the nets in Indianapolis at the end of the year?
"Yeah, it would mean a great deal," Painter said. "Everybody, outside of the people who win a national championship, you end with a loss. You know, you have that [expletive] speech at the end of the year where you thank everybody ... you just want it to be over because you don't have a chance to go play anymore. You feel bad because there are normally people in that room who can't play college basketball anymore.
"It's the ultimate goal, to be able to win a national championship. We have a lot of work to do ... What are your goals? That's one thing, but how do you get there? We're really going to be defined by how we handle adversity."
Purdue had a chance to win it all in 2024, reaching the National Championship Game before falling to UConn. Will this be the year the Boilermakers get the job done?
