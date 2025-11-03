What Bringing a National Championship to Purdue Would Mean to Matt Painter
There's no hiding from the expectations this season. Purdue is ranked No. 1 in both the Associated Press and Coaches polls to start the season, returns 80% of its offensive production, and has two National Player of the Year candidates in Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn leading the program. A national championship feels within reach for Matt Painter and the Boilermakers.
On Monday, Painter met with reporters ahead of Purdue's season opener against Evansville. Near the end of his media availability, the head coach was asked directly what it would mean to bring an NCAA championship to Purdue.
"Yeah, it would mean a great deal," Painter said. "Everybody, outside of the people who win a national championship, you end with a loss. You know, you have that [expletive] speech at the end of the year where you thank everybody ... you just want it to be over because you don't have a chance to go play anymore. You feel bad because there are normally people in that room who can't play college basketball anymore."
Purdue had a championship within its reach in 2024. That year, two-time National Player of the Year Zach Edey led the Boilermakers to a 34-5 record and the National Championship Game before falling to UConn.
Just two years later, Painter has a team capable of making another deep run in the NCAA Tournament. The return of Smith, Kaufman-Renn, and Fletcher Loyer play a major role in the expectations. So, too, did the return of guards Gicarri Harris and CJ Cox, as well as 7-foot-4 center Daniel Jacobsen.
The Boilermakers also made some power moves in the offseason, bringing in double-double machine Oscar Cluff from South Dakota State and adding international guard Omer Mayer to the 2025-26 recruiting class.
With the roster retention and additions, Purdue is in position to make a deep March Madness run and potentially compete for a national championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in April.
Painter said winning it all is the team's goal, but he knows there will be plenty of tests along the way.
"It's the ultimate goal, to be able to win a national championship," Painter said. "We have a lot of work to do ... What are your goals? That's one thing, but how do you get there? We're really going to be defined by how we handle adversity."
Purdue's quest for a national title begins on Tuesday, as the Boilermakers host Evansville at Mackey Arena. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on Big Ten Network.
