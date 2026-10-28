Purdue's Matt Painter Among Highest-Paid College Basketball Coaches With New Contract

Purdue is showing a major commitment to head coach Matt Painter and the future of the basketball program. Not only did Painter receive a contract extension that will keep him in West Lafayette through the 2030-31 season, but he will also be among the highest-paid coaches in the country.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported details of Painter's contract on Tuesday, shortly after the school announced the extension. Painter will receive $7 million for the upcoming season, a $1.8 million increase from his previous $5.2 million.

Additionally, Painter will receive a pay increase of $50,000 each year through the 2030-31 season. Per Thamel's report, the new contract makes Painter the third-highest paid coach in the Big Ten, behind Michigan State's Tom Izzo and Illinois head coach Brad Underwood.

Painter will be among the top-10 highest-paid coaches in the country with the new deal.

The contract is still pending approval by the Purdue University Board of Regents. More details are expected to be released following the next trustees meeting.

Purdue will begin the 2026-27 regular season on Monday, Nov. 2, traveling to Las Vegas for the Hall of Fame Series. The Boilermakers will play No. 15 Gonzaga, with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Painter continues to find success

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The contract extension for Painter comes at an important time. It gives Purdue stability for the next five seasons, which should help the Boilermakers on the recruiting front as it continues its push to win Big Ten titles and compete for national championships.

Painter enters this season on the precipice of breaking Gene Keady's win record at Purdue to become the all-time winningest coach in Boilermakers basketball history. Keady won 512 games in 25 seasons and Painter sits at 501 heading into the 2026-27 campaign.

The Boilers have emerged as one of the premier college basketball programs under Painter's guidance over the last decade. They have earned a top-four seed in the last nine NCAA Tournaments, the longest active streak in the country.

Additionally, Purdue has won four Big Ten regular-season titles and a pair of Big Ten Tournament championships since the 2016-17 campaign. The Boilers have hit a 30-win total three times and reached the National Championship Game in 2024.

Purdue has filtered through some tremendous players, including A.J. Hammons, Caleb Swanigan, Carsen Edwards, Jaden Ivey, Zach Edey, Braden Smith and many others. Yet Painter and his staff continue to find ways to win games and make deep March Madness runs.

That success is a big reason why extending Painter was so important for Purdue.

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