LIVE BLOG: Follow Purdue's Big Ten Tournament Semifinal Game Against Michigan State

Purdue basketball looks for its second straight Big Ten Tournament victory Saturday in a matchup against Michigan State, with a spot in the finals on the line.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Purdue basketball continues its Big Ten Tournament run Saturday with a semifinal matchup against Michigan State inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

It's a rematch between the two programs, and the Spartans walked away with a 68-65 win on Feb. 26 in East Lansing, Michigan. The game is scheduled to tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET, and it will be aired live on CBS.

A victory would give the Boilermakers their first Big Ten Tournament finals appearance since 2018. The team is 4-3 all-time in semifinal games, winning the last two. Iowa awaits in the finals after an 80-77 win over Indiana.





4:22 p.m. ET, HALFTIME — Jaden Ivey misses the front end of a one-and-one to end the half. Purdue leads 27-20 at the break, with 11 points coming off second-chance opportunities.

Zach Edey and Marcus Bingham Jr. lead all scorers with nine points.

4:13 p.m. ET — Purdue leads 25-16 with 3:21 left to play in the first half. Michigan State has made just one of its last seven shots. The Boilermakers are 3-13 from the 3-point line but have 14 points in the paint compared to just four for the Spartans.

4:10 p.m. ET — Michigan State calls a timeout after Purdue goes ahead 25-14. It's a 12-1 run with 5:05 left to play in the first half.

4:07 p.m. ET — Sasha Stefanovic called for a technical foul after yelling in celebration in the face of Gabe Brown.

4:06 p.m. ET — Sasha Stefanovic gets a 3-pointer to fall, Purdue's second of the game. That's now more than the team's entire matchup earlier in the season against Michigan State.

4:02 p.m. ET, UNDER 8 — Purdue still out in front with a 15-13 lead, 7:29 left to play before halftime. The team is getting a ton of looks from the 3-point line, but it's only seen one fall through the net. Both teams are 1-9 from deep.

4:02 p.m. ET — Jaden Ivey is off-target on a 3-point shot from the left wing, but Zach Edey grabs an offensive rebound and puts it back for a dunk.

3:56 p.m. ET, UNDER 12 — Purdue ahead of Michigan State 13-11 with 9:22 left to play in the first half. Spartans settling for several jumpers and have just one basket inside the paint. They are 1-8 from the 3-point line while the Boilermakers sit with seven second-chance points.

Trevion Williams with seven points and three rebounds in six minutes on the floor.

3:54 p.m. ET — Plenty of second-chance opportunities for both teams early in the first half. Michigan State hasn't been able to capitalize, and Purdue has five points off those chances.

3:50 p.m. ET — After finishing Friday's game 4-4 from the floor, Brandon Newman misses his first shot of the game, a 3-pointer that goes off the mark.

3:48 p.m. ET — Brandon Newman, Caleb Furst and Trevion Williams into the game for Purdue.

3:45 p.m. ET, UNDER 16 — Purdue has a slight edge over Michigan State at the first media timeout, leading 6-5 with 15:38 before halftime. The two teams are a combined 4-11 from the floor.

3:44 p.m. ET — Isaiah Thompson checks into the game for Purdue.

3:43 p.m. ET — Jaden Ivey gets a long look from the 3-point line, but it doesn't fall. Zach Edey grabs the offensive rebound and puts it back into the basket through contact. He hits the foul shot after.

3:41 p.m. ET — Michigan State has two players appear to roll their ankles, first it was Tyson Walker followed by A.J. Hoggard.

3:40 p.m. ET — Jaden Ivey gets going early, hitting on a 3-pointer for the Boilermakers. The team had only one 3-pointer in the previous matchup against the Spartans in their previous matchup.

3:38 p.m. ET — Michigan State wins the tip, and Gabe Brown connects on a mid-range jumper to open up the scoring. Mason Gillis tries to get Zach Edey an opportunity inside, but it's stolen away by Marcus Bingham Jr.

PREGAME — Same starters for Purdue basketball against Michigan State.

Sophomore forward Mason Gillis

Sophomore center Zach Edey

Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey

Senior guard Eric Hunter Jr.

Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic

Iowa 80, Indiana 77 — Jordan Bohannon wins it for the Hawkeyes with a last-second 3-pointer, but Keegan Murray led the way with a game-high 32 points, including eight made shot from beyond the arc. Iowa hit on 14 of its 32 shots from deep.

Trayce Jackson-Davis fueled the Hoosiers, nearly bringing them to their second Big Ten Tournament final in program history with a team-high 31 points. Xavier Johnson added 20.

